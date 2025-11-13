ClaimDeck Awarded “Overall Case Management Company of the Year” By LegalTech Breakthrough

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that ClaimDeck , a leader in litigation management technology, today announced it has been selected as “Overall Case Management Company of the Year” in the 6th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.

ClaimDeck offers litigation case management for legal counsel and carriers through a centralized collaboration platform that ensures all parties involved in a claim—adjusters, legal teams, and claim managers—work from a single, structured source of truth. Built for active case strategy, accountability, and resolution progress, ClaimDeck drives the litigation management process while capturing data to allow for collaborative and continuous process improvement at every stage.

The platform provides automated compliance scoring and tracks adherence to carrier guidelines in real time. Portfolio dashboards with 60+ structured fields allow all stakeholders to quickly filter, segment, and monitor case activity. Built-in task routing and approval tracking keep communication structured and audit-ready, while structured negotiation tracking captures demand-offer history, exposure, and budget. In addition, resolution trend and performance insights are generated passively from case activity. ClaimDeck also aligns legal teams with client expectations by highlighting the next action or decision at every stage, driving proactive case movement.

Key features include a bordereau view of all claims and matters; workflow management uniquely designed for claims litigation handling; valuations and budget modules for tracking and accuracy; settlement negotiation management; a messenger feature that ties communication to the particular case; reports; and a Milestones and Events workflow.

“ClaimDeck is fast becoming the central operating layer for high-volume litigation. Our technology in such a short time is already turning unstructured litigation workflows into structured, collaborative data systems that eliminate the need for formal reporting and drive faster, more disciplined claim resolution across carriers and counsel,” said Dwayne Hermes, Founder and CEO of ClaimDeck. “It’s an honor to accept this award from LegalTech Breakthrough. Our clients report that the average case life is shortened by over 200 days, with our platform accelerating resolution and reducing total claim costs. This reflects our impact on how insurers and counsel collaborate, resolve claims, and manage litigation workflows.”

The legal technology sector is transforming one of the world’s most complex and vital industries. From AI-powered research and document automation to digital case management, e-discovery, compliance, and secure cloud-based solutions, LegalTech innovations are driving greater efficiency, transparency, and accessibility across firms, legal departments and the broader justice system.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to highlight and recognize the world’s most innovative companies and solutions shaping the future of legal technology. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over a dozen countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and breakthrough innovation fueling the LegalTech industry today.

“ClaimDeck is transforming litigation case management for legal counsel and carriers. The Legal industry has been historically steeped in tradition and paperwork. Law firms have struggled to keep pace with technological advancements and client demands for data, resulting in the chaos of email-driven workflows, static spreadsheets, and one-off reports,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. “ClaimDeck replaces that chaos with shared visibility, enforceable accountability, and measurable, data-driven progress within a system designed by and for attorneys. This strengthens firm performance, builds trust, and positions counsel as strategic partners. We’re pleased to award ClaimDeck with ‘Overall Case Management Company of the Year!’”

Since launching in 2023, ClaimDeck has worked with 272 law firms, with over 7,000 cases passing through its ecosystem.

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ClaimDeck

ClaimDeck is a data-driven, cloud-based claims litigation platform designed to streamline communication, enhance compliance, and reduce costs. By centralizing case management and leveraging real-time data analytics, ClaimDeck empowers insurers to drive efficiency, transparency, and control across their litigated claims portfolio.

