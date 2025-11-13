CivicPlus Announces Winners of the 2025 Community Impact Awards

MANHATTAN, Kan., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CivicPlus®, a public sector SaaS leader, is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Community Impact Awards. The awards program celebrates CivicPlus customers that are driving meaningful change through innovation, service, and dedication to their communities.

This year’s top three winners exemplify the power of community-focused initiatives to improve resident experiences and strengthen public trust:

Town of Brookhaven, New York: In 2024, Brookhaven revolutionized public access to beaches, parks, and other public spaces by launching a fully digital parking permit system. The initiative eliminated manual processing, introduced real-time license plate verification, and generated over $1 million in revenue, while saving more than 1,000 hours of staff time, a win for both residents and staff operations.

James City County launched a housing resource portal in 2024, centralizing housing information and assistance. Accessible online and via mobile app, the portal offers 24/7 access to rental listings, support services, and housing programs, removing barriers to critical resources and reducing wait times and staff calls. Maine Township, Illinois: Maine Township modernized its long-running Community Garage Sale in 2024 by moving vendor registration and payments online. The new digital process replaced long lines and manual processes with efficient, self-service sign-ups, boosting participation in the Community Garage Sale and monetary support for the township’s Adventure Maine summer camp program for at-risk youth.



“The Community Impact Awards celebrate the everyday efforts that lead to extraordinary outcomes,” said CivicPlus Chief Executive Officer Brian Rempe. “We were inspired by the nominations we received from our customers. Each story demonstrates how innovation and public service can come together to create lasting, positive impact. It’s a privilege to recognize our customers’ efforts and the real difference they’re making every day.”

Each winning community will receive a $1,000 charitable contribution in the community’s name to an organization of its choice, a recognition trophy, and a video spotlight showcasing its winning nomination.

CivicPlus also proudly recognizes the following finalists in the 2025 Community Impact Awards:

Ada County, Idaho | Highway District

City of Amarillo, Texas | Planning Department

Iredell County, North Carolina | Parks and Recreation Department

City of Irwindale, California

Peachtree City, Georgia

City of Tamarac, Florida

