CivicPlus Expands Accessibility and Special District Offerings with Streamline Acquisition

MANHATTAN, Kan., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CivicPlus®, a public sector SaaS leader, announced today its acquisition of Streamline, the trusted partner of over 2,500 public agencies nationwide, with a deep focus on the special districts market and ADA compliance. The acquisition includes Streamline’s website solution purpose-built for special districts and DocAccess, a PDF-to-HTML accessibility tool, expanding CivicPlus’ ability to support local governments and special districts in delivering accessible, transparent, and user-friendly digital experiences.

As the Department of Justice prepares to implement updated accessibility requirements for public-sector websites and digital documents, local governments and special districts are prioritizing tools that help them share information in more inclusive, user-friendly formats. Streamline’s technology expands the support CivicPlus can offer to meet evolving expectations and improve access to critical public information.

The PDF-to-HTML accessibility tool, DocAccess, automatically converts PDFs into WCAG 2.1 AA-aligned HTML transcripts that are screen-reader friendly, translatable into more than 150 languages, and immediately usable by all community members. For residents who require additional assistance, DocAccess also provides optional live visual interpreting services. With a simple one-time setup, agencies can accelerate PDF accessibility efforts and work toward more equitable access across public documents.

The acquisition also includes Streamline’s comprehensive special district website solution, which centralizes key functions such as workflows, payments, communications, meetings, and compliance requirements. Designed specifically for the realities of district operations, the platform enables staff to manage their website, meet transparency standards, and handle internal processes within a single, intuitive system. This tailored focus on simplicity and efficiency helps districts deliver timely, accurate, and accessible information to their communities

Together, these solutions advance CivicPlus’ innovative approach to helping local governments meet ongoing ADA compliance expectations while better supporting the unique needs of special districts.

“Streamline's PDF-to-HTML accessibility tool and special district website solution support our vision to be a trusted partner for impact-led government,” said CivicPlus Chief Executive Officer Brian Rempe. “By bringing Streamline's technology and the special district and ADA compliance expertise of its team into CivicPlus, we can deepen our commitment to both local governments and special districts, expand the capabilities we offer, and move even faster to help every community improve accessibility and engagement.”

According to Streamline Chief Executive Officer Mac Clemmens, joining CivicPlus marks a significant milestone in the company's history.

“At Streamline, our mission has always been communities better served. CivicPlus shares that passion,” said Clemmens. “Together, we can continue delivering solutions that improve operations, boost engagement, and nurture public trust.”

In his new role, Clemmens will continue championing DocAccess and CivicPlus’ emerging technology. A long-time advocate for disability rights, he will accelerate an accessibility-first approach to AI, ensuring that CivicPlus advances technologies that empower public communication and connect communities from CivicPlus' newest office location in Sacramento.

District Capital Partners served as financial advisor to CivicPlus on the transaction.

About CivicPlus

Thousands of high-performing civic leaders rely on CivicPlus as their trusted partner for impact-led government. With CivicPlus, leaders can finally overcome the perpetual tradeoff between the demand for better services and the realities of operational resources, leveraging the unique Civic Impact Platform to deliver both unmatched end-to-end automated efficiency and truly unified, delightful resident experiences.

Backed by over 25 years of experience and leveraging the insights of more than 900 team members, our solutions are chosen by over 10,000 organizations and are used daily by over 340 million people in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit civicplus.com.

About Streamline

Streamline is a pioneering GovTech company dedicated to helping local governments operate more efficiently, stay compliant with digital requirements, and engage their communities online. Trusted by over 2,500 public agencies nationwide, Streamline builds technology solutions that help government work better — for staff, elected officials, and community members alike.

