TCDI Wins 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Award For “Best use of AI for eDiscovery”

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products, and services around the globe, today announced that TCDI , a leading provider of legal services and technology solutions, has been awarded “Best use of AI for eDiscovery” in the 6th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.

This marks TCDI’s third year being recognized by the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program, and the second consecutive year being acknowledged for the “Best Use of AI for eDiscovery.” This recognition highlights the company’s dedication to continuous innovation and the responsible application of AI across legal workflows.

The award recognizes SMART Data, TCDI’s GenAI-enabled processing workflow. SMART Data turns unstructured or hard-to-read content into clearer, more searchable information before review begins. By giving legal teams access to these insights sooner, TCDI helps clients make better informed decisions faster and with greater confidence.

“Being recognized for the Best Use of AI in eDiscovery for the second year in a row says a lot about our team and the work they’re doing,” said Bill Johnson, Founder and CEO of TCDI. “SMART Data is a perfect example of what happens when you give talented people the freedom to explore and find creative ways to solve real problems. The most rewarding part is seeing how our clients benefit from that curiosity and hard work.”

SMART Data operates within CVOnyx, TCDI’s proprietary processing engine, using GenAI to enhance OCR, translation, summarization, and classification capabilities. This allows the system to capture text from handwritten notes, describe images, translate multilingual content, and organize information so it is ready for search and review, all within a single workflow. A human-in-the-loop validation process ensures accuracy and quality, while all processing takes place securely within TCDI’s onsite Tier III data center. Additionally, the resulting outputs are fully compatible with leading eDiscovery review platforms, allowing teams to work seamlessly within their preferred environments.

“We’re proud to recognize TCDI for its continued leadership in using AI to advance eDiscovery,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. “Their focus on solving client challenges through practical, value-driven innovation represents the essence of what our award program celebrates.”

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to highlight and recognize the world’s most innovative companies and solutions shaping the future of legal technology. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over a dozen countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and breakthrough innovation fueling the LegalTech industry today.

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About TCDI

For over 37 years, Technology Concepts & Design, Inc. (TCDI) has been a trusted partner for law firms and corporate legal teams, providing a comprehensive suite of eDiscovery, litigation management, forensics, and document review services. TCDI’s commitment to customer-centric solutions is embodied in its proprietary software, CVSuite, and its specialized teams, including a dedicated Military Spouse Managed Review program. With a focus on solving legal challenges, managing the eDiscovery process, and driving efficiencies, TCDI continues to lead the way in legal technology and client services. For more information, visit our website at www.tcdi.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

LegalTech Breakthrough Awards

949.529.4120

Bryan@LegalTechbreakthrough.com