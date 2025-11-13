Esquire eLitigate®ZE Named 2025 “Overall Video Conferencing Solution of the Year” By LegalTech Breakthrough

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that eLitigate®ZE from Esquire Deposition Solutions has been awarded “Overall Video Conferencing Solution of the Year” in the 6th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.

75% of legal proceedings are now performed remotely, and Zoom has emerged as the dominant application. eLitigateZE from Esquire Deposition Solutions offers a fully integrated solution that combines Zoom with collaborative exhibit management and real-time testimony capture. eLitigateZE establishes a clear chain of custody for all exhibits, and every document interaction is tracked, providing an auditable record. Built on Esquire's expertise in conducting over 300,000 legal proceedings annually, eLitigateZE transforms the standard Zoom meetings that attorneys are familiar with into a complete deposition solution.

When participants open the app, they are verified in real time. Attorneys stay in the Zoom application that they are accustomed to while being able to prepare exhibits through an integrated management window, introduce documents with a click, and maintain legal-specific annotation and control features. All participants can view synchronized exhibits with real-time annotations.

Post-proceeding processing captures each participant's individual Zoom audio track separately and is then combined to produce a high-quality rough transcript for immediate attorney review, along with proper question and answer formatting. In addition, the solution’s testimony capture feature leverages Real-Time Media Streams (RTMS), Zoom's API that provides direct stream access. Through RTMS, eLitigateZE delivers live ASR transcription with synchronized audio playback, allowing attorneys to instantly replay testimony during proceedings.

“By seamlessly integrating exhibit management and testimony capture directly into Zoom, we've eliminated the friction that has plagued remote proceedings since their inception. As virtual depositions become permanent fixtures in litigation, attorneys no longer have to choose between technical capability and professional presentation - they can have both,” said Barry Dark, CEO of Esquire. “We’re grateful to LegalTech Breakthrough for this recognition. We’re proud to say that through our solution, clients can experience professional proceedings that match in-person quality. Law firms using eLitigateZE differentiate themselves as technology leaders delivering tangible value.”

The legal technology sector is transforming one of the world’s most complex and vital industries. From AI-powered research and document automation to digital case management, e-discovery, compliance, and secure cloud-based solutions, LegalTech innovations are driving greater efficiency, transparency, and accessibility across firms, legal departments and the broader justice system.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to highlight and recognize the world’s most innovative companies and solutions shaping the future of legal technology. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over a dozen countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and breakthrough innovation fueling the LegalTech industry today.

“eLitigateZE is transforming remote legal proceedings. The majority of legal proceedings are now performed remotely, with Zoom as the de facto standard. Yet attorneys must cobble together multiple disconnected tools that compromise efficiency and security. Exhibit management requires juggling separate apps, while testimony capture relies on third-party bots, triggering confidentiality concerns,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. “eLitigateZE consolidates the complete deposition workflow for all participants through the familiar Zoom app that attorneys trust. Esquire’s solution enhances what legal teams already trust to deliver unprecedented capabilities that strengthen client relationships and improve case outcomes. Congratulations on winning ‘Overall Video Conferencing Solution of the Year!’”

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

About Esquire Solutions

Esquire Deposition Solutions is a leading national provider of remote and in-person court reporting, video, translation, transcription, interpreting services, deposition summaries, and record retrieval services for law firms, insurance companies, and corporate legal departments, supporting more than 300,000 depositions annually.

