Contractify Winner Of “Contract Management Solution Provider of the Year” In 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that Contractify , part of Anchr House of Companies and a specialist in advanced software solutions for contract management, has been named “Contract Management Solution Provider of the Year” in the 6th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.



The award recognizes Contractify’s pioneering approach in leveraging artificial intelligence to automate contract processes, strengthen compliance, and transform legal documents into strategic business assets with AI.

Making contract management a strategic cornerstone of business operations

In an era where every company is under pressure to do more with less, Contractify enables teams to achieve operational clarity and control over their most valuable business assets: their agreements.

The platform centralizes all contracts in a secure cloud environment and integrates everything from approval workflows and digital signing to automated renewal tracking and reporting. Its automation capabilities eliminate manual follow-ups and administrative bottlenecks, ensuring complete visibility and compliance throughout every stage of a contract’s lifecycle.

By combining contract intelligence with user-friendly collaboration tools, Contractify bridges the gap between legal oversight and business accountability. Clients can onboard within two months and immediately start leveraging automation and AI to reduce manual workload, prevent missed deadlines, and uncover hidden business opportunities. This way, the contract platform creates a shared environment where everyone works with the same data, the same goals, and the same visibility.

ADA, a groundbreaking leap in contract intelligence

At the heart of Contractify’s innovation is ADA , the platform’s cutting-edge AI Contract Analyst, a technology unmatched in the contract management space. ADA allows users to chat directly with their contracts, extract key clauses or data in any language, and proactively scan entire contract libraries for risks, deviations, and opportunities.

Unlike other tools that merely store documents or automate reminders, ADA transforms static contracts into living, searchable sources of intelligence. By automatically summarizing each contract, ADA ensures every stakeholder, from legal to finance and procurement, understands the commitments, obligations, and opportunities within seconds.

This intelligent, conversational interface is redefining how businesses interact with contracts, shifting contract management from a reactive compliance function to a proactive, data-driven discipline.

A new era of accessible, AI-powered legal operations

“Our mission has always been to make contract management intuitive, transparent, and collaborative. We really want to make contract management a no-brainer,” said Steven Debrauwere, Co-founder and CEO of Contractify. “Legal teams need structure and oversight while empowering business stakeholders to stay accountable for their contracts. This balance is built into our software.

This award from LegalTech Breakthrough confirms that we’re not just keeping pace with the industry, we’re helping redefine it. By combining AI, collaboration, and simplicity, we empower teams to transform legal operations into engines of business growth.”

Recognizing global innovation in legal technology

The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards celebrate companies transforming the legal technology landscape through innovation in automation, AI, and digital collaboration. The 2025 program attracted thousands of nominations from more than a dozen countries, reflecting the growing importance of technology in modern legal operations.

“Contractify stands out for enabling seamless collaboration between legal, finance, procurement, and operations, all without creating silos or losing control,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough. “Contracts are often scattered across departments, making it difficult to extract insights. Contractify solves that problem with powerful AI, fast implementation, and a unique approach to cross-department collaboration. With their focus on collaboration and user experience they set a new benchmark for the industry. Congratulations on being named our 2025 ‘Contract Management Solution Provider of the Year!’”

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Contractify

Contractify is Europe’s leading contract management software provider, with a strong emphasis on AI innovation. The highly user-friendly contract management platform is recommended by legal, finance and purchase professionals to alleviate administrative contract tasks and streamline contract procedures, from finding to signing and following up on contracts in the cloud. This way, the contract management tool aids over 150+ leading companies to mitigate contract risks, lower administrative workload and improve cross-department collaboration.

About Anchr

Anchr is a house of software companies and a home for people, with branches in Belgium and the Netherlands. Organized around 6 domain expertises - GovTech, FinTech, RetailTech, LegalTech, ConstructionTech and OracleTech - Anchr brings together strong teams who built state-of-the-art products that customers love and trust. With over 300 employees and a revenue of 47 million euros in 2024, the Anchr companies support more than 2000 organisations in various sectors such as retail, healthcare, education, government and industry. They are proud of their collaboration with de Bijenkorf, Dille & Kamille, Umicore, Breda University of Applied Sciences, CTGB, ILVO, Raad van State Nederland, Colruyt Group, Cardoen, Mondriaan, Wonen in Limburg, Vandemoortele, Fednav, Smurfit Kappa...

