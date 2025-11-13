Core AI Announces $5 Billion Dollar Global AI Data Center Initiative

Company To Develop Vertically Integrated AI Data Centers

Seek External Funding from Government and Banking Partners

Initial Expansion Focuses on Malaysia and Uzbekistan

Miami, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHAI) (“Core AI” or the “Company”), a global AI driven mobile games developer and publisher, today announced a bold new chapter in its corporate evolution with a vision to develop a next-generation, vertically integrated global network of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. As a first step in executing its strategy, the Company is focusing on emerging markets, such as Uzbekistan and Malaysia, as potential locations for large-scale AI infrastructure investment and partnership.

This initiative reflects Core AI’s long-term ambition to build a technological backbone for the next wave of intelligent systems. Through a global network of specialized AI data centers, the Company aims to drive innovation, support economic growth and foster sustainable digital transformation across emerging markets.

Driven by rising artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing demand, the global data center industry has seen rapid expansion to $242.72 billion in 2024 and projected to grow to $691.6 billion by 2032, a CAGR of 11.7%.1 Malaysia’s data center market is projected to grow from $4 billion in 2024 to $13.6 billion by 2030, representing a compounded annual growth rate of 22.4 per cent.2 This high demand for capacity has Malaysia garnered strong support from the United States, the countries having recently signed a historic $150 billion technology trade deal focused on data centers amongst other investments.3

Uzbekistan's data center industry is rapidly developing, driven by government policies and initiatives to become a central Asia’s IT and AI hub, and support the nation's digital transformation. The government has focused on green initiatives aimed at net-zero operations, and is opening new data center campuses in smart cities such as New Tashkent and Bukhara.

“AI infrastructure will define the pace of progress in every industry,” said Aitan Zacharin, CEO of Core AI Holdings, Inc. “Our vision is to create a state-of-the-art, globally distributed AI infrastructure ecosystem in collaboration with both public and private partners. By first focusing our operations in emerging markets we see opportunities to engage with rapidly growing economies that are investing in innovation and digital resilience, and where we have already started developing strong relationships. The emerging markets are growing at the fastest rate globally, and our initial focus presents a compelling opportunity with policy incentives, grid maturity, low effective power costs, and deep ecosystem support.”

Core AI plans to pursue multi-billion-dollar financing and development opportunities in collaboration with government, private investors and large, global commercial bank partners. Importantly, the strategy builds on the Company’s established relationships within the public and financial sectors in the targeted countries, enabling a coordinated approach to infrastructure planning and deployment.

Further details regarding project timelines, partnership frameworks and investment roadmaps are expected to be announced in Q1 of 2026 or sooner, as discussions progress with government and financial stakeholders in each region.

ENDS

1 https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/data-center-market-109851

2https://www.nst.com.my/business/corporate/2025/11/1314140/rm14bil-data-centre-contracts-mid-2026#google_vignette

3https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/10/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-secures-peace-and-prosperity-in-malaysia/

About Core AI Holdings, Inc.

Core AI Holdings, Inc. is focused on developing a portfolio of AI-focused businesses with next-generation technologies. Through its subsidiary, Core Gaming, it operates a leading global AI driven mobile games development and publishing business. The company creates entertaining games for millions of players worldwide, while empowering other developers to deliver player-focused apps and games to enthusiasts. Since its launch Core Gaming has developed and co-developed over 2,200 games, driven over 800 million downloads, and generated a global footprint of over 40 million users from over 140 countries. Core AI's mission is to harness the power of artificial intelligence to build transformative and scalable offerings across multiple verticals..

Visit www.coregaming.co to learn more.

Core AI Investor Relations:

Brett Maas Hayden IR

chai@haydenir.com

646-536-7331

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its vision of developing next-generation, global network of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, its long-term ambition to build a technological backbone for the next wave of intelligent systems, and its plans to pursue multi-billion-dollar financing and development opportunities . Words such as “vision,” “ambition,” "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements and their implications are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are based on Core AI's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and may be outside of Core AI’s control and actual results, performance, or achievements of Core AI could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 21, 2025 and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Core AI undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

- END -