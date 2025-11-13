Pure Harvest Corporate Group (OTC: PHCG) Completes its Acquisition of Mixie IP Holdings and Mixie Labs

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG) (“PHCG” or the “Company”) today announced it has closed on its acquisition of Mixie IP Holdings, LLC and Mixie Labs, LLC (collectively, “Mixie”). The closing follows the prior execution of the Letter of Intent as announced on October 28, 2025. As previously disclosed, the contemplated consideration consists of PHCG preferred shares and warrants. As a result of the acquisition, Mixie is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Mixie IP portfolio includes software and related intellectual property for intelligent media transport, AI/ML pipelines at the edge, computer vision analytics, spatial/AR interfaces, and a video-centric learning & training suite (MiXie LTMS) alongside an enhanced video platform (MiXie Media/Cloud/Mobi). PHCG has also executed agreements intended to retain the core engineering team associated with the assets.

Richard Hawkins, CEO and Chairman of PHCG, stated, “Closing the Mixie acquisition gives us control of a modular technology stack that we can price and deliver as recurring software and integration services. Near-term efforts focus on (i) digital twin viewers that fuse live video with sensor data for operations teams, (ii) property operations tools for remote inspections and service verification, (iii) clinician and field service training delivered through MiXie LTMS, and (iv) an enhanced video platform for low-latency contribution and rights-aware distribution. Our emphasis is disciplined packaging: per-device, per-seat, and usage-based models tied to specific outcomes.”

Darshan Sedani, Managing Member of Mixie and co-founder of IntelliMedia Networks, stated, “Under the hood, the platform splits to fit several business applications in media transport/synchronization, edge inference, a spatial overlay engine, and a data layer. That allows us to configure offerings for social gaming and fan engagement, co-watching, creator tools, real-time overlays and for immersive video in venues, education, and enterprise communications. PHCG can potentially monetize via SDK licensing, white-label deals, and managed deployments.”

Teodros Gessesse, Managing Member of Mixie and co-founder of IntelliMedia Networks, said, “The software was built to turn video and 3D data into structured, actionable information on everyday devices. That enables pragmatic applications: a built environment twin with incident replay, property management workflows with audit trails, and competency based simulation in healthcare with performance telemetry. Under PHCG, we’ll standardize reference integrations and SLAs so customers can adopt quickly and PHCG can support more predictable revenue cycles.”

Transaction overview (summary)

Structure: Acquisition of 100% of the membership interests of Mixie IP Holdings, LLC and Mixie Labs, LLC.

Consideration: As outlined in the LOI, a combination of preferred shares and warrants; final terms are set forth in the definitive agreements.

Governance/Retention: Mixie will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary; PHCG has executed arrangements intended to retain key technical leadership and product teams associated with the IP. GlobeNewswire



Where PHCG expects to apply the assets

Digital twin applications: Live video ingestion and analytics attached to city, campus, industrial and facility twins for monitoring, diagnostics and training. Independent research projects the global digital twin market at ~$156B by 2030; U.S. adoption is projected to quintuple by 2030. Municipal uptake is broadening, with reporting that 500+ cities would adopt digital twins by 2025. Grand View Research

Real estate / property management: Remote inspections, virtual tours, incident analysis and service verification integrated with PMS workflows. Analysts estimate property management software will approach $9.68B by 2030, supported by SaaS delivery. Grand View Research

Healthcare services training: Video-centric simulation and just-in-time refreshers delivered through MiXie LTMS on commodity hardware with optional AR/VR. The healthcare simulation market is forecast at $7.23B by 2030 (global), and the U.S. AR/VR in healthcare market is projected to grow at ~15% CAGR through 2030. Markets and Markets

AR/VR in healthcare market is projected to grow at ~15% CAGR through 2030. Markets and Markets Social gaming & fan engagement: Real-time overlays, co-watching and creator tooling integrated with live events and esports communities. The social gaming segment is projected to ~$71B by 2030. Mordor Intelligence

Immersive video / enhanced platform: Low-latency contribution, automated QC/highlights, and interactive streaming for broadcasters, venues, and enterprises with AI-driven Media-Tech solutions that integrate artificial intelligence with media and technology innovation to create intelligent systems that enhance how digital content is produced, distributed, analyzed, and experienced. The video streaming market is projected at ~$417B by 2030. Grand View Research



Initial commercialization approach

Productization: Package core engines (media transport, edge inference, spatial overlays) into licensable SDKs and applications. Go-to-market: Sector partners in property operations, healthcare education, and media/venues. Services: Onboarding, systems integration and optional managed operations for customers requiring turnkey deployment.



Retained IP and “brain trust”

The transaction transfers the Mixie software and related IP to PHCG and is structured to retain the core engineering and product leadership that has delivered production systems for global clients for over 25 years. Mixie-related technology has received industry recognition, including NAB Show 2019 Product of the Year awards.

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG)

Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG) is a diversified holding company dedicated to strategic acquisitions and innovative solutions across various sectors. Through a vertically integrated approach, PHCG builds value by identifying and acquiring companies with high-growth potential, focusing on sustainable operations and scalable business models. The Company leverages its operational expertise and resources to drive long-term growth and market expansion, creating shareholder value while meeting evolving industry demands.

About Mixie IP Holdings and Mixie Labs

Mixie IP Holdings holds software and intellectual property for intelligent video processing, AI at the edge, computer vision, and immersive interfaces; Mixie Labs provides productization and deployment services aligned to that portfolio. The Mixie IP leverages machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and data analytics, and combines with multimedia technologies—such as streaming, AR/VR, digital twin modeling, and content automation platforms—to deliver personalized, scalable, and immersive media experiences.

Prior to closing, both entities were wholly owned by IntelliNovus Holdings, LLC. Mixie IP Holdings and Mixie Labs now operate as wholly owned subsidiaries of PHCG.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including post-closing integration, anticipated benefits, market opportunities, future integration, licensing, productization, revenue models, and governance changes. There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will be completed on the terms described herein, or at all. Forward looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors include, among others, the ability to negotiate and execute definitive documentation on acceptable terms, obtain required approvals and consents, satisfy closing conditions, integrate acquired assets, protect and commercialize intellectual property, market adoption, capital availability, and general business, financial, competitive, and regulatory conditions. PHCG disclaims any obligation to update forward looking statements except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws.

