Calian Announces First VENTURES Defence Partnership with TACTIQL

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a trusted provider of mission-critical solutions for defence, space, health and other critical infrastructure sectors, has announced its first partnership under Calian VENTURES with TACTIQL Inc.

Through this partnership, TACTIQL—a Canadian veteran-owned and operated company developing next-generation intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) software— and Calian will co-develop and advance sovereign, Canadian-made solutions in support of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) modernization priorities. The solution will improve interoperability, shared situational awareness and the ability to make rapid, informed decisions across military operations.

Strength in Collaboration

TACTIQL brings speed, agility and leading-edge ISR software innovation through its flagship FULCRUM platform. This technology is designed to transform how mission-critical sensor data is conditioned, enriched and distributed in real time. Calian brings decades of experience in systems engineering, command-and-control integration, and interoperability solutions trusted by the CAF and allied partners.

Together, the two companies are combining their strengths to accelerate the delivery of high-impact solutions that will deliver operational impact and enable the CAF to evolve at pace with the modern battlespace.

Advancing Canadian Defence Innovation

This partnership leverages each company’s depth of experience in military operations to create practical, deployable solutions that help defence customers act faster, operate smarter and maintain a decisive edge.

Key goals include:

Supporting CAF and allied customers with improved ISR and fires capabilities that increase situational awareness, decision-making speed and operational effectiveness.

Scale TACTIQL’s ISR-focused software—FULCRUM—within the CAF’s command, control and information systems eco-system to accelerate the flow of mission-critical data from sensors to command networks and their users.

Building future-ready, exportable solutions that contribute to strengthening Canada’s defence industrial base and Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) objectives, including economic prosperity.



Quotes

Michael Nelson, CEO, TACTIQL

“Our partnership with Calian allows us to accelerate our technology development and deliver greater value to our Canadian Armed Forces. Calian’s depth of expertise in system integration is instrumental as we work to scale the delivery of FULCRUM to meet CAF, Five Eyes, and NATO interoperability goals and objectives.”

Chris Pogue, President Defence and Space, Calian

“This first partnership under Calian VENTURES demonstrates our vision in action. By bringing together Calian’s trusted defence integration experience with TACTIQL’s innovative FULCRUM platform, we are turning Canadian ideas into capabilities for the CAF, our allies, and partners. While this creates operational value today, it also ensures we are ready to continuously evolve with the needs of our defence customers.”

Sonya Shorey, President and CEO, Invest Ottawa & Area X.O.

“This collaboration between two outstanding homegrown companies, Calian and TACTIQL, exemplifies the impact we are driving from Canada’s Capital Region as a national defence innovation hub. It brings our Ottawa-Gatineau defence sector strategy to life, demonstrating what happens when visionary Canadian anchors and agile startups unite to advance sovereign innovation, strengthen our economy, and deliver capabilities that serve our country, Forces, and Allies. This is powerful leadership and defence collaboration in action. We are grateful these firms are growing here and fueling commercialization and global impact from Canada’s Capital Region.”

About Calian VENTURES

Calian VENTURES, Calian’s defence innovation orchestrator, launched in September 2025. It reflects Calian’s commitment to support Canadian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that are bringing cutting-edge technologies to Canada’s defence industrial base in support of the Canadian government’s strategy to rebuild, re-arm and reinvest in the CAF.

For anyone wanting to learn more about Calian VENTURES, you can visit our webpage or send an email to Ventures@calian.com.

About TACTIQL

TACTIQL Inc. is a Canadian defence-first technology start-up and NATO DIANA Phase II company headquartered in Ottawa. Founded by former Canadian Armed Forces officer Mike Nelson, TACTIQL is committed to developing dual-use technologies that improve decision-making and strengthen Canadian and allied defence and security capabilities.

About Calian

www.calian.com

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 5,000 people around the world, Calian’s solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Calian media inquiries:

media@calian.com

613-599-8600

Calian Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com