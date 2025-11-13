SurgePays Unveils ProgramBenefits.com as Next Phase in Data Monetization Strategy

New platform converts an established lead-generation system into a scalable intake and data monetization engine targeting the underserved and subprime consumer market.

Proven legacy software reengineered from SurgePays’ legacy LogicsIQ system

BARTLETT, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG), a wireless and fintech technology company connecting subprime and underserved consumers to essential mobile and financial services, today announced the next phase of its data monetization strategy with the launch of ProgramBenefits.com, a SurgePays platform developed to convert verified benefit-qualified consumers into measurable, recurring revenue opportunities.

Previously, the Company announced the launch of its new Growth Marketing and Data Partnerships Division to transform its expanding consumer data ecosystem into a scalable, high-margin revenue growth engine.

The launch represents the direct execution of SurgePays’ Growth Marketing and Data Partnerships roadmap, led by Vice President James Herber. ProgramBenefits.com serves as the company’s public-facing consumer portal and intake engine, connecting individuals who receive government benefits to a broad range of complementary products and services—from wireless and prepaid debit cards to health programs, open enrollment options, medical equipment, and financial offers.

The platform was built by reengineering SurgePays’ legacy LogicsIQ system into a modernized data intake and qualification engine tailored specifically for the underserved consumer segment. By leveraging its advanced infrastructure of affiliate and publisher management architecture, SurgePays can now generate revenue from both marketing qualified leads to partners and from converting those consumers into wireless subscribers through its own brands, including Torch Wireless and LinkUp Mobile.

“The launch of ProgramBenefits.com is a direct result of the strategy we announced earlier this year,” said Brian Cox, CEO of SurgePays, Inc. “We took an established, multimillion-dollar intake platform that previously generated more than $50 million in revenue for a completely different industry and rebuilt it for our core subprime market, which, according to recent research, now represents nearly 57% of U.S. consumers, or approximately 138 million adults. We believe this will allow us to generate profit from both qualified leads and consumers who ultimately become wireless subscribers while capturing actionable consumer data. In doing so, we’re not only creating new revenue streams and reducing customer acquisition costs, but also building what we believe will become one of the most valuable verified data assets in the underserved economy.”

Mr. Cox continued, “For two decades, we’ve built our business serving the underbanked, credit-challenged, and benefit-qualified consumers. This platform captures that experience in digital form. It’s the foundation for sustainable, high-margin growth as we continue transforming SurgePays from a transactional company into a data-driven ecosystem.”

“The creation and deployment of ProgramBenefits.com is exactly why we established the Growth Marketing and Data Partnerships Division,” said James Herber, Vice President of Growth Marketing and Data Partnerships. “Our focus is on monetizing verified engagement at scale. We’re now running an intake engine that can analyze, segment, and deliver qualified consumers to partners across multiple verticals, while simultaneously feeding our own wireless brands. That’s how you turn data into recurring revenue.”

By integrating proprietary technology, consumer verification, and data analytics, SurgePays is positioned to serve the over 137 million Americans who are classified as underserved or subprime. These households frequently qualify for government assistance programs yet remain largely overlooked by traditional marketers. ProgramBenefits.com creates a direct digital gateway to this demographic, transforming verified consumer interest into measurable, high-value outcomes.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) is a wireless, fintech, and point-of-sale technology company focused on connecting subprime and underserved communities to essential mobile and financial services. The company operates its own wireless brands and proprietary point-of-sale platform, which is deployed nationwide in thousands of retail locations, enabling SIM activations, top-ups, and digital financial transactions. Building on its nationwide wireless and fintech network, SurgePays is expanding into data-driven marketing and digital partnerships designed to convert verified consumer engagement into recurring, high-margin revenue streams. SurgePays is uniquely positioned to grow across both retail and online channels while evolving into a leading digital marketplace platform serving America’s underserved population.

Visit www.SurgePays.com and www.ProgramBenefits.com for more information.

