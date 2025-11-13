rPlus Energies Acquires 900 MW of Solar and Storage Projects in Ada County, Idaho

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rPlus Energies announced today the acquisition of two solar and storage projects in Ada County, ID. The projects, Blacks Creek Energy Center and Bluebird Solar, together represent a combined 900 megawatts (MW) of new energy and storage capacity. The acquisition cements rPlus Energies’ role as Idaho’s largest solar and storage developer.

Blacks Creek Energy Center, acquired from Qcells, includes 400 MW of solar and an additional phase with 200 MW of storage. Bluebird Solar, acquired from Mission Clean Energy, includes 200 MW of solar and 100 MW of storage. The projects are slated to come online in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

These projects build on the company’s existing presence in Ada County, which, in addition to its downtown Boise office, includes Pleasant Valley Solar 1, developed by rPlus Energies with a minority ownership stake, and Pleasant Valley Solar 2, which is under construction and fully owned by the company. Collectively, the four developments represent more than $1.4 billion in planned investment and over 1.2 GW of solar and storage capacity in the region.

“Idaho represents one of the most exciting frontiers for energy in the American West,” said Luigi Resta, President and CEO of rPlus Energies. “Through these projects, we’re investing in the communities that are powering the region’s next generation of growth and delivering the reliable, homegrown energy that Idaho and its businesses deserve.”

“Idaho is proving that economic growth and responsible energy development go hand in hand,” said Bobbi-Jo Meuleman, President and CEO of the Boise Metro Chamber. “We’re proud to see companies like rPlus Energies investing in the infrastructure that keeps Treasure Valley competitive and powered for the future.”



Buy-side legal advisors for the two acquisitions included Latham & Watkins LLP for Blacks Creek Energy Center and Dorsey & Whitney, LLP for Bluebird Solar.

About rPlus Energies

rPlus Energies is a team of committed energy industry professionals working together to develop, own and operate large-scale renewable energy generation and electric storage projects in the United States. The company specializes in bringing projects to market through partnership with the private sector, municipalities, utilities, and industry-leading technology, service and finance providers. Its portfolio consists of a strategic mix of solar, battery, wind, and pumped storage hydro facilities. To date, rPlus Energies has raised over $650,000 to support local scholarships in the project communities. rPlus Energies is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and is backed by Sandbrook Capital and Gardner Group.

