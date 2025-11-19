Pleasant Valley Solar 2 Partners Announce $375,000 in Workforce Development Scholarships for Idaho Students





SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pleasant Valley Solar 2 project partners, rPlus Energies, Sundt Renewables, BHI, Alan Stearns, and Thornova Solar, have announced a joint commitment of $375,000 to support students at the College of Western Idaho and Boise State University through two workforce development scholarship programs. Each school will receive $187,500 to expand opportunities for Idaho students preparing for careers that strengthen the state’s economy and energy future.

The Local First – Pleasant Valley Solar 2 Scholarship, awarded in partnership with College of Western Idaho, supports students pursuing any certificate or associate degree, with an emphasis on keeping skilled talent in Idaho communities.

“This scholarship directly strengthens Idaho’s workforce by helping more students gain the skills and education needed for their careers,” said Gordon Jones, President of CWI. “The $187,500 commitment will open doors for CWI students, fuel business growth and support innovation across our state.”

The Energy First – Pleasant Valley Solar 2 Scholarship, awarded in partnership with Boise State University, supports students pursuing degrees in energy-related fields such as engineering or construction management.

“We are incredibly grateful for Pleasant Valley Solar 2 Partners’ continued generosity and leadership with this scholarship,” said Argia Beristain, CEO of the Boise State University Foundation. “Energy-related careers are of high interest to our students and of high importance to our state. This scholarship opens the doors for our students while also helping to develop Idaho’s workforce and economy.”

Both scholarships continue the Local First and Energy First programs established during the Pleasant Valley Solar 1 project, which raised $123,000 in 2024 for College of Western Idaho and Boise State University students.

Since launching in 2022, the Local First and Energy First scholarship series, implemented by rPlus Energies in every community where they begin construction, has contributed more than $1 million to support local students and strengthen host communities.

Pleasant Valley Solar 2 is a 125-megawatt (MW) solar facility under construction in Ada County, Idaho. The project will create roughly 200 construction jobs and is expected to begin operations by summer 2026.

About rPlus Energies

rPlus Energies is a team of committed energy industry professionals working together to develop, own and operate large-scale renewable energy generation and electric storage projects in the United States. The company specializes in bringing projects to market through partnership with the private sector, municipalities, utilities, and industry-leading technology, service and finance providers. Its portfolio consists of a strategic mix of solar, battery, wind, and pumped storage hydro facilities. To date, rPlus Energies has raised over $1,000,000 to support local scholarships in the project communities. rPlus Energies is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and is backed by Sandbrook Capital and Gardner Group.

About Sundt

Sundt Construction, Inc. (www.sundt.com) is one of the country’s largest and most respected general contractors. The 135-year-old firm specializes in transportation, water and wastewater, advanced facilities, heavy industrial and mining, building, concrete and renewable power work and is owned entirely by its 4,500 employees. Sundt is distinguished by its diverse capabilities and experience, unique employee-ownership culture and depth of self-perform expertise in multiple trades. Much of Sundt’s workforce is comprised of skilled craft professionals who, together with the company’s administrative employees, enable Sundt to fulfill its mission to be the most skilled builder in America. Sundt has 13 offices throughout California, Arizona, North Carolina, Texas, Washington, Utah and Florida and is currently ranked the country’s 46th largest construction company by ENR, the industry’s principal trade magazine.

About Thornova

Originally founded in California in 2022, Thornova Solar specializes in designing and manufacturing photovoltaic modules and solar products. In 2025, ICE EYE Group acquired the Thornova Solar brand and related intellectual property. The company operates an automated production facility in the United States and maintains local warehousing and logistics to ensure timely project delivery. Thornova Solar’s cell and module production facilities in Kenya are expected to be operational in 2026. These facilities will have an initial annual cell production capacity of 2 GW and plans to expand to 5 GW. The company also has access to 2.5 GW of production capacity in Indonesia. All Thornova products are CSA & ETL certified to UL standards. In line with the SEIA 101 Solar and Energy Storage Supply Chain Traceability Standard, the company conducts careful supplier selection and maintains full supply chain traceability.

About BHI

BHI is a national leader in renewable energy construction, delivering large-scale solar and battery storage projects that power homes, businesses, and communities. Our teams provide full-service electrical and mechanical expertise from design through commissioning. BHI is committed to safe, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions that move the industry forward. Headquartered in Vernal, Utah, the company continues to build the future of clean power across the United States.

About the Boise State University Foundation

A nonprofit Idaho organization, the Boise State University Foundation was established in 1964 to empower Boise State University with the resources necessary to thrive. The Foundation provides fundraising leadership and service across the university and partners with donors and alumni to inspire private support. To learn more about the Foundation, visit boisestate.edu/giving.

rPlus Energies Media Contact

Elena Johnston

elena@teamsilverline.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c1732bb-53b9-42e1-b50e-1fee6bee6d5c