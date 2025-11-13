Access Fovea EHR Archive Solution Recognized in KLAS 2025 Consistent High Performers Report

PEABODY, Mass., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access , the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, is pleased to announce that the company’s Fovea EHR Archive has been recognized in the inaugural KLAS 2025 Consistent High Performers Report. KLAS recognizes organizations that have consistently excelled at demonstrating high client satisfaction over a three-year period. Recognized products must also meet the overall performance threshold score of 90+ (on a 100-point scale) over the three consecutive years - from December 2021 through December 2024.

Fovea EHR Archive is a secure records platform that supports archiving legacy EHR, EMR, ERP, clinical and financial systems to a centralized, easily accessible repository. The solution ensures records remain compliant, searchable, and accessible after legacy systems are retired. In addition to clinical data, data from patient financial and billing systems can be archived from dozens of disparate systems into one common repository.

“We are so proud to be recognized in KLAS’ reports—including the annual Best in KLAS reports—which highlight healthcare IT vendors that are helping to make a difference in patient outcomes,” said Tony Skarupa, CEO at Access. “KLAS recognition is a testament to the priority our company puts on our clients’ success. We look forward to continuing to provide this level of care and supporting our clients now and into the future.”

Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research, said, “Being named a KLAS Consistent High Performer means you don’t just delight customers once — you keep doing so year after year. Companies at this level pair reliable results with proactive partnership, transparent communication, and continual improvement. That consistency builds the trust providers depend on to deliver better care.”

Click here to read the full KLAS 2025 Consistent High Performers Report. To learn more about Fovea’s other KLAS recognitions, click here .

About KLAS:

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world’s healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Follow KLAS on LinkedIn. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

About Access:

Access is the largest privately held records and information management (RIM) services provider worldwide, with operations across North America, South America, Central America, and India. As a cost-effective end-to-end solutions provider servicing the full RIM lifecycle, Access helps organizations ensure their critical and confidential hardcopy and digital records are securely retained, managed, and serviced in compliance with regulatory mandates. Key solutions include off-site storage, digital records retention, migration, storage, indexing, scanning, digital archiving, and secure destruction services. Access has been named more than a dozen times to the Inc. 5000; recognized several times by Newsweek, including its America’s 2024 and 2025 Greatest Workplaces for Diversity lists, and its World’s Best Digital Health Company designations; and recognized 3 times as Best in KLAS in Data Archiving. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .