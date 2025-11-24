Access Named Best Information Governance Company in the 2025 KMWorld Readers’ Choice Awards

PEABODY, Mass., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, a global, privately-held integrated information management solutions provider, today announced that it has been named ‘best information governance company’ in the 2025 KMWorld Readers’ Choice Awards. The annual list highlights the top organizations chosen by the publication’s readers in 18 different categories. This year, the list was expanded to include a supplementary Leader Group that showcases the broader landscape of exceptional knowledge management solutions available to organizations today.

Access earned this recognition for its innovative approach to information governance and its work in information management, enabling organizations to maintain compliance and security throughout the information lifecycle. In addition to information governance and records retention policy software, the company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions—including archival records storage and services for both physical and digital records, and digital enablement solutions across the full records lifecycle. These solutions help businesses navigate the complexities of modern information management with confidence and efficiency.



"This year's KMWorld Readers' Choice Awards celebrate not only our category winners—chosen by our readers as the best of the best—but also introduce our new Leader Group, showcasing the broader landscape of exceptional KM solutions," said Marydee Ojala, editor-in-chief of KMWorld magazine. "With technology evolving rapidly and innovation happening across all 18 categories, we're excited to highlight the outstanding work being done to help organizations capture, organize, share, and make knowledge actionable."

“The regulatory environment continues to evolve quickly. As privacy concerns grow, having a comprehensive information governance program becomes ever more critical for businesses,” said Tony Skarupa, CEO at Access. “We are honored that our work in this area has been recognized by KMWorld readers and we look forward to continuing to help our customers create and support programs that ensure compliance with their information governance policies and important regulations including HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, SOX, and more.”

The full list of KMWorld Readers’ Choice Award recipients are showcased in the November/December 2025 edition of KMWorld magazine and can be viewed here.

About Access:

Access is a global, privately-held records and information management (RIM) solutions provider, with operations across North America, South America, Central America, and India. As a cost-effective, end-to-end solutions provider servicing the full RIM lifecycle, Access helps organizations ensure their critical and confidential hardcopy and digital records are securely retained, managed, and serviced in compliance with regulatory mandates. Key solutions include off-site storage, digital records retention, migration, storage, indexing, scanning, digital archiving, and secure destruction services. Access has been named more than a dozen times to the Inc. 5000; recognized several times by Newsweek, including its America’s 2024 and 2025 Greatest Workplaces for Diversity lists, and its World’s Best Digital Health Company designations; and recognized 3 times as Best in KLAS in Data Archiving. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com.

About KMWorld

With more than 25 years of market coverage experience serving both technology professionals and executive management, KMWorld is the premier resource for actionable advice and real direction on solutions and strategies in knowledge, content, document and information management today. From advanced news and trends analysis, to case studies and in-depth research, KMWorld guides more than 50,000 IT and business professionals at organizations across North America involved in the evaluation, recommendation, and purchase of enterprise technology products and services. We believe that successful businesses today rely on the careful balance of technology, process, and people. KMWorld delivers the market knowledge, process management skills and best practices to make that happen.

For more information, contact:

Melissa Kolodziej

781-710-0763

melissa.kolodziej@accesscorp.com