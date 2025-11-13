Carahsoft and Partners Showcase HPC, AI/ML, Data Center and EDU Solutions at SuperComputing on November 16-21, 2025, in St. Louis Missouri

RESTON, Va., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will join more than 30 of its vendor partners at SuperComputing 2025 (SC25), the International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis, taking place November 16–21 at the America’s Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, Missouri. Hosted by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) in partnership with the IEEE Computer Society, SC25 convenes thousands of attendees from the global high-performance computing (HPC) community, including scientists, engineers, researchers, educators, programmers, system administrators and developers from around the world.

The 37th annual SC Conference will assemble more than 14,000 computing professionals from across the globe to examine the latest developments in high performance computing and related disciplines. This year’s theme, HPC Ignites, highlights the innovation and creativity driving advancement throughout the high-performance computing community.

The five-day program includes keynote and plenary sessions, invited talks, panels, tutorials and workshops, bringing together scientists, engineers, researchers, educators, programmers and developers to learn, collaborate and exchange ideas. This year’s keynote address, Gigatrends: The Exponential Forces Shaping Our Digital Future, will be presented by Thomas Koulopoulos, futurist, author, podcaster and investor. The session will explore the exponential forces shaping the 21st century and provide a framework to help attendees understand and navigate the disruption and opportunities these forces create.

Sunday-Friday, November 16-21, 2025

America's Center Convention Complex

701 Convention Plaza

Saint Louis, MO 63101

Directions

Carahsoft and more than 30 partners will showcase AI/ML, Data Center, EDU and more solutions at SC25. Stop by the Carahsoft team in booth #801 and connect with Carahsoft’s vendor partners throughout the show floor.

Carahsoft Partners Exhibiting at SC25:

2CRSi (#6023)

Altair (#2127)

AMD (#2307)

Arista Networks (#3424)

ASUS (#3732)

AWS (#2207)

Broadcom (#935)

Cerebras Systems (#1113)

CIENA (#3330)

Cisco (#3531)

Clarifai (#6358)

ClearML (#3209)

Cloudian (#3207)

Coreweave (#6039)

DDN Storage (#1527)

Dell Technologies (#1827) (#6659)

D-Wave (#4632)

F5 (#6723)

Fortinet (#2438)

GitLab (#798)

Globus (#4324)

Google Cloud (#3724)

Groq (#JF27)

Hitachi Vantara (#3632)

HPE (#3704)

IBM (#917) Intel (#2227)

IonQ (#427)

Keysight (#5315)

Liqid (#805)

Microsoft (#1627)

Microway (#1120)

MinIO (#6513)

NetApp (#2702)

Nokia (#3640)

NVIDIA (#1515) (#JF6)

Oracle (#1306)

Parallel Works (#3947)

Quantum Corporation (#2123)

Qumulo (#4407)

Red Hat (#2216)

Rescale (#1607)

Rubrik (#4506)

Scality (#6235)

SolarWinds (#6339)

Spectra Logic (#2345)

Supermicro (#3504)

VAST Data (#3204)

VDURA (#2033)

Vertiv (#1507)

Weka (#2215)





For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s presence at the conference or to participate in an unparalleled week of sessions, speakers and networking, contact Anna Pettry at Anna.Pettry@Carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

