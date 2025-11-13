DEKRA Achieves ANAB Accreditation to Certify Organizations for Responsible & Trustworthy AI Under ISO/IEC 42001

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEKRA announced it has been accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to provide certification to ISO/IEC 42001:2023, the world’s first international Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS) standard. With ANAB accreditation, DEKRA Certification, Inc. is authorized to assess and certify organizations’ AI governance programs—helping customers demonstrate safe, secure, and trustworthy AI from design through deployment.

“AI is transforming every industry—but to scale it responsibly, organizations need proven governance,” said Cem Onus, Vice President, DEKRA North America. “ISO/IEC 42001 certification from DEKRA provides independent proof that an AI program meets rigorous, internationally recognized requirements for safety, security, transparency, and continual improvement. This is how leaders earn stakeholder trust while accelerating innovation.”

What ISO/IEC 42001 covers

ISO/IEC 42001 specifies requirements to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve an AI management system. It addresses governance and accountability, risk assessment and treatment, data quality and traceability, human oversight, security and resiliency, monitoring, incident response, and lifecycle controls for AI systems.

Why it matters for customers

Regulatory readiness & market trust: Certification signals accountability to clients, partners, regulators, and end-users.

Integrated with existing systems: DEKRA's audits align with ISO 27001/27701/9001/14001 and related frameworks to minimize audit burden.

End-to-end lifecycle assurance: Audits evaluate controls from ideation and data sourcing to deployment, monitoring, and continuous improvement.

DEKRA’s ISO/IEC 42001 services

Readiness & gap assessments mapped to 42001 requirements

Stage 1 & Stage 2 certification audits by qualified auditors with AI, cybersecurity, privacy, and safety expertise

Surveillance & recertification to sustain compliance and continual improvement

Optional alignment with ISO/IEC 23894 (AI risk management) and adjacent programs

“For a century, DEKRA has helped organizations innovate with confidence,” added Onus. “ANAB accreditation for ISO/IEC 42001 extends our commitment to safety, security, and sustainability into the AI era—turning responsible AI principles into auditable, repeatable practice.”

Availability

Organizations developing, integrating, or operating AI systems can engage DEKRA for ISO/IEC 42001 certification or a readiness assessment today.

About DEKRA:

Founded in 1925, DEKRA is one of the world’s leading expert organizations. With more than 48,000 employees in around 60 countries, DEKRA is committed to ensuring safety on the road, at work, and at home. In North America, DEKRA provides automotive, industrial, and regulatory services, including product testing, certification, inspection, audits, and sustainability solutions.

