Early Registration Opens for 39th Annual Safety in Action® Conference: Defining the Future of Safety at Work

Atlanta, GA, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now open for the 39th Annual Safety in Action® Conference, taking place May 5–7, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Hosted by DEKRA, a global leader in safety and risk management, this year’s event will unite thousands of safety professionals, executives, and frontline leaders under the theme “Defining the Future of Safety at Work.”

Attendees who register early will receive discounted pricing on full conference passes.

Recognized as one of the largest privately held frontline safety conferences in the U.S., Safety in Action® is where ideas become action, and where the people leading safety’s next era gather to collaborate, learn, and lead.

Conversations That Move Safety Forward

Unlike traditional conferences, Safety in Action® is built around real conversations. Attendees engage directly with DEKRA experts, global innovators, and safety peers to solve challenges, share results, and co-create solutions that make work safer, smarter, and more human.

The 2026 program features:

Focus tracks spanning leadership, human performance, process safety, operational risk, and holistic well-being

More than 50 breakout sessions and workshops designed to strengthen compliance, reduce serious injury risk, and apply forward-looking tools

Topics including: Holistic Well-Being and Mental Health: Broadening the definition of protection beyond physical safety Human and Organizational Performance (HOP): Turning real-world learning into operational excellence Redefining Leadership: Building trust, connection, and resilience across generations and industries AI and Human Oversight: Enhancing safety performance through collaboration between technology and human judgment Lithium-Ion Battery Risk Management: Addressing risks in warehouses, aviation, and industrial operations

The Safety Showcase: A curated exhibit of innovative technologies and companies redefining workplace safety (now open for exhibitor submissions)

Two exclusive one-day summits on May 5: The Leadership Summit, for directors and executives shaping strategic performance The Next Level Safety Champions Summit, for frontline influencers driving engagement and culture change

The ICON Awards Ceremony, recognizing individuals and organizations making extraordinary contributions to safety leadership and innovation

A Gathering for Every Level of Leadership

“Safety in Action isn’t just about learning—it’s about transformation,” said Angelica Grindle, Ph.D., Vice President and Executive Sponsor of the Safety in Action® Conference. “Our goal is to bring together people who don’t just manage safety, they define what it means. From executives to frontline leaders, attendees come away with strategies that change how safety lives in their organizations.”

More Than a Conference. A Movement.

Each year, over 1,000 safety professionals from diverse industries come together to transform ideas into action. The Safety in Action® Conference is more than an event, it’s a community. For almost four decades, it has helped organizations evolve beyond compliance to achieve lasting cultural change and measurable impact.

Early registration discounts are available for a limited time. Learn more and reserve your place at www.safetyinaction.com.

About DEKRA North America

DEKRA North America protects people, assets, and communities by providing comprehensive testing, inspection, certification, and consulting services around the globe. DEKRA North America is a service unit of DEKRA S.E., a global leader in safety since 1925, with nearly 48,000 employees in 60 countries across six continents.

