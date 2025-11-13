IPC’s Innovative Technology Leads to Record Growth as Wall Street Adopts SaaS Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPC, a global leader in trading communications technology and financial market connectivity, announced today it reached a critical milestone in its quest to completely transform the legacy technologies powering worldwide financial markets. The company recently closed a 4,000 seat subscription deal with a premier global bank as it transitions its technology transition to a SaaS platform.

“We’re seeing rapid adoption and growth as we bring real innovation to an industry that’s seemed long resistant to change,” said IPC CEO Kurt Adams. “The outsized growth we’ve seen in the last year is validation that the major banks and financial institutions want better technology, and IPC is the only place where they can get a cloud-powered, singular, communication universe.”

Under the guidance of Adams, a CEO renowned for his ability to modernize and strengthen legacy industries and technology, IPC is setting a new standard for integrated trading communications. The company is delivering connectivity to a global trading user community, as well as a seamless trading experience that is trusted, reliable and compliant.

The company counts the largest U.S.-based global banks, super-regional international banks, inter-dealer brokers, and others among its impressive roster of clients. It continues to build strong momentum, inking multiple deals totaling over 10,000 seats on cloud and subscription solutions, as it transitions its technology to a SaaS platform. This new platform and growing network show how critically important cloud addition, AI integration, and an intelligent workflow are to the modern trading community.

This significant milestone comes less than 18 months after Adams took the reins of IPC, and immediately embarked on a new phase of growth and innovation. Adams has aggressively remade the company’s leadership team and strategic vision to drive outsized growth, including the recent appointment of Vimal Vel as Chief Product Officer. Vel, formerly the Chief Product Officer at Morningstar, is spearheading the next generation of product innovation at IPC.

