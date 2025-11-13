AdGood and LeadsRx Partner to Transform Nonprofit Advertising with Premium CTV Access and Enterprise-Level Attribution

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdGood, the first nonprofit-focused Connected TV (CTV) media platform, today announced a partnership with LeadsRx, the global leader in marketing attribution. Together, they are redefining nonprofit advertising by combining AdGood’s discounted, nonprofit-only CTV inventory with LeadsRx’s impartial attribution technology – delivering unprecedented transparency, accountability, and performance measurement to the sector.

For decades, nonprofit marketing has operated with limited resources and little visibility into what drives real results. This partnership helps bridge that gap. With LeadsRx Attribution™ integrated into the AdGood platform, nonprofits can now connect every CTV ad impression directly to key outcomes, such as website visits, volunteer sign-ups, and donations, and understand the full supporter journey from awareness to action.

“Nonprofits have always faced the double challenge of limited budgets and high expectations for impact,” said Kris Johns, CEO of AdGood. “By combining affordable access to premium CTV with transparent attribution from LeadsRx, we’re helping nonprofits do more than just reach viewers – we’re empowering them to measure what matters, prove their results, and optimize campaigns in real time.”

AdGood sources donated and deeply discounted CTV inventory directly from leading publishers, offering nonprofits CPMs up to 70 percent below market rates and access to over 2 billion brand-safe impressions each month. This gives organizations the ability to reach audiences on the biggest screen in the home – running high-quality, data-driven campaigns that rival those of commercial advertisers, but at a fraction of the cost.

“LeadsRx has powered attribution for more than 20,000 advertisers worldwide,” said Larry Todd, Vice President of LeadsRx. “By partnering with AdGood, we’re extending that same level of insight and accountability to nonprofits, helping them maximize the value of every ad dollar and demonstrate measurable impact.”

Together, AdGood and LeadsRx are helping nonprofits elevate their media strategies, improve campaign performance, and validate the return on every impression, ensuring that every dollar spent contributes directly to advancing their missions.

About AdGood

AdGood is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering other nonprofits by providing affordable access to premium Connected TV (CTV) advertising. By partnering with publishers who donate their unused or unsold CTV ad inventory, AdGood transforms this resource into accessible advertising opportunities for nonprofits of all sizes. For organizations lacking creative resources or budgets, AdGood offers a generative AI ad manager ( am.adgood.org ) and creative generator, enabling nonprofits to create effective ads and amplify their messages. Through this innovative approach, AdGood helps nonprofits expand their reach, increase awareness, and boost donations by leveraging the largest screen in the home. For more information, visit adgood.org .

About LeadsRX

LeadsRx is a global leader in marketing attribution, providing impartial, multi-touch attribution for advertisers worldwide. Trusted by over 20,000 brands, LeadsRx delivers enterprise-level insights into customer journeys, campaign efficiency, and ROI. LeadsRx is part of Unbounce go-to-market solutions. Learn more at www.LeadsRx.com .