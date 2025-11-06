Samsung Ads and AdGood Partner to Empower Nonprofits with Donated CTV Inventory

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Ads, the advanced advertising division of Samsung Electronics, and AdGood, the nonprofit organization pioneering affordable access to Connected TV (CTV) for mission-driven organizations, today announced a landmark partnership to open the doors of television advertising to nonprofits at scale. Through this collaboration, Samsung Ads will donate premium Samsung TV Plus CTV inventory directly into the AdGood nonprofit media marketplace. Now, nonprofits with resources across the spectrum have equal access to TV campaigns on the most-watched screen in the home.

The Samsung Ads x AdGood partnership empowers nonprofits with:

Premium Access: Samsung Ads donated inventory ensures nonprofit campaigns run in brand-safe, high-quality environments at scale.

Full-Service Campaign Support: Via managed service, Deal ID connection to any DSP, or self-service access through its GenAI AdManager am.adgood.org .

. Transparent Impact Measurement: Through its partnership with LeadsRx, AdGood managed service delivers attribution reporting that tracks impressions, household reach, and real outcomes such as donations, sign-ups, awareness lift and more.



“This partnership removes a major hurdle for nonprofits,” said Kris Johns, CEO & Founder of AdGood. “Thanks to the Samsung Ads donated inventory, nonprofits nationwide are empowered with the scale and precision CTV advertising delivers.”

“We are committed to leveraging the Samsung Ads platform for impact,” said Joe Melaragno, Head of Channel Sales, Samsung Ads. “By unlocking CTV inventory for nonprofits through AdGood, we’re enabling a variety of causes to connect with audiences in meaningful ways.”

About AdGood

AdGood is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering other nonprofits by providing affordable access to premium Connected TV (CTV) advertising. By partnering with publishers who donate their unused or unsold ad inventory, AdGood transforms this resource into high-impact advertising opportunities. With tools like a generative AI ad manager and creative generator, AdGood makes it easy for nonprofits to create, launch, and measure campaigns—amplifying their mission on the largest screen in the home. For more information, visit www.adgood.org or email info@adgood.org .

About Samsung Ads

Samsung Ads puts the power of the world’s #1 Smart TV and mobile device brand to work for businesses of all shapes and sizes. With unrivaled reach across hundreds of millions of smart devices, Samsung Ads unlocks audiences at scale, helping advertisers break through to valuable, opted-in consumers in the moments that matter most. Samsung Ads offers innovative ad formats in brand-safe ad environments with full-funnel performance solutions that drive measurable outcomes—from awareness, to consideration, to conversion–all in a privacy-friendly manner.

Today, Samsung Ads serves over 25 countries around the globe, bringing brands new ways to engage their audience across the Samsung portfolio of premium entertainment services, including Samsung TV Plus –the #1 FAST service on hundreds of millions of Samsung TVs globally, Samsung Gaming Hub, Samsung Galaxy mobile apps, and beyond.

