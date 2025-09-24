AdGood Launches Nonprofit Media Fund to Make Premium CTV Ads Affordable

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdGood, the nonprofit organization dedicated to democratizing access to Connected TV (CTV) advertising for mission-driven groups, today announced the launch of its Nonprofit Media Fund. The fund pools charitable donations from individuals and organizations to provide nonprofits with subsidized access to premium CTV campaigns, helping mission-driven organizations reach new audiences and inspire action.

The Nonprofit Media Fund ensures that organizations with limited budgets can run high-impact campaigns across top streaming platforms. Donations go directly toward offsetting media costs, while AdGood provides campaign management, and reporting to maximize impact.

“In creating the Nonprofit Media Fund, we’re bridging the gap between limited nonprofit budgets and the premium ad channels that shape public attention,” said Kris Johns, Founder and CEO of AdGood. “Every dollar donated helps nonprofits amplify their voices on the screens where audiences are most engaged.”

“Donors want to know their contributions are making a tangible difference, and the AdGood Nonprofit Media Fund delivers exactly that,” said Maureen Peltier, Head of Donor Relations at AdGood. “Every donation directly powers premium ad campaigns for nonprofits, ensuring their missions are seen, heard, and supported by audiences ready to take action.

How the Nonprofit Media Fund Works:

Monetary Donations Power Media Access — Contributions from individuals, foundations, and corporations subsidize ad buys for nonprofits.

Affordable, High-Impact Campaigns — Donations stretch budgets, unlocking premium streaming inventory that nonprofits could not otherwise access.

Robust Performance Reporting — Nonprofits gain insights into impressions, completion rates, and attribution outcomes like donations or site visits.

“AdGood’s Nonprofit Media Fund gave Race For Life Rescue the chance to reach audiences we never could have afforded on our own. Their support put our mission on TV screens across the country, helping us connect with new supporters and raise awareness in a powerful, modern way. This kind of access is a game-changer for nonprofits like ours.”

— Jim DeFrancesco, CEO, Race For Life Rescue

AdGood already supports more than 1B monthly impressions and serves 100+ nonprofits across the U.S. The Nonprofit Media Fund builds on this success by inviting donors to directly fuel nonprofit access to premium CTV advertising, ensuring mission-driven campaigns can compete for attention at scale.

About AdGood

AdGood is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make premium Connected TV (CTV) advertising universally accessible for nonprofits. Through its Nonprofit Media Fund, AdGood channels charitable donations into subsidized ad campaigns, giving organizations of all sizes the ability to reach new audiences on top streaming platforms. Combined with AI-powered creative tools, campaign services, and performance reporting, AdGood enables nonprofits to amplify their messages on a high-visibility digital screen—without breaking their budgets. For more information, visit www.adgood.org/nonprofit-media-fund.

Media Contact:

Bella Hoffheins

Purpose Worldwide

Email: bella@purposenorthamerica.com

Phone: 571-209-0865