Payscale Redefines Compensation Intelligence with Innovative AI Solutions that Transform Job Pricing and Prove ROI

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payscale, the leading provider of compensation intelligence solutions, today announced two new solutions available within its foundational benchmarking solution, Payfactors. Smart Price is a smarter, faster, and more reliable way to price jobs using trusted, agentic AI. Payscale Compass helps executives link compensation strategy to business outcomes.

Smart Price – a smarter way to price jobs with trusted agentic AI

Payscale’s Compensation Best Practices Report showed that along with increasing pay transparency, improved confidence in market pricing was one of the most important compensation activities planned for 2025. It is believed to be essential to attracting and retaining talent.

Smart Price is a smarter way to price jobs using intuitive workflows and actionable insights. Powered by Payscale Verse, a proprietary dataset combining verified HR-reported compensation data with machine-learning models, Smart Price delivers transparent, defensible recommendations for every role.

“Smart Price isn’t about replacing expertise. It’s about amplifying it,” Payscale Chief Product Officer Peh Teh said. “Whether you’re a tenured compensation professional or an HR leader juggling performance, development, and compensation, Smart Price helps you spend less time pricing so you can spend more time emphasizing the value of compensation.”

More than automation, Smart Price’s agentic AI walks users through four simple steps:

Defining jobs and pay markets

Benchmarking AI job matches that can be reviewed and adjusted

Aligning and viewing the impact on employees

Publishing and reviewing final changes before pricing goes live

Payscale Compass – an innovative approach to prove the impact of pay

The most recent Sapient Insights Group Annual HR Systems Survey shows that 52% of HR professionals say they’re viewed as strategic collaborators. While this is higher than previous years, HR leaders continue to strive to improve their influence on business strategy.

Payscale’s Compass is a first-of-its-kind executive intelligence solution that translates compensation data into business insights. It enables HR and finance leaders to evaluate the effectiveness of their pay strategy, compare performance to peers, and understand how compensation decisions influence organizational outcomes.

Bringing together all of a customer’s existing data stored in Payscale, Compass displays a scorecard that allows executives and compensation professionals to quickly diagnose the health of their workforce investments and identify where to make adjustments to remain competitive. This is represented in four directional indicators comparing how a user’s organization is performing compared to similar organizations, including investment, competitiveness, health, and architecture.

Investment: Evaluates how much is being spent on pay to align compensation budget to market

Competitiveness: Compares what employees earn to peers at similar organizations to reveal how attractive your pay is in today’s job market

Health: Looks at how a workforce is growing, retaining talent, and evolving to support long-term business goals

Architecture: Assesses how employees are placed within pay ranges to reveal risks, gaps, and misalignment in structure and levels

Compass translates compensation strategy into the language of executive leaders to show why compensation strategy matters and connects compensation to business outcomes. This unique offering to Payscale shifts the conversation from pricing jobs to prove the impact of pay on business performance to emphasizing the strategic value of compensation.

“Both Smart Price and Compass are steps in Payscale’s journey to make compensation intelligence accessible to everyone, not just compensation pros and to communicate the outcomes of compensation in a language leadership understands,” Teh said. “These innovations lay the groundwork for what’s next — using AI to deliver pricing intelligence at scale, automatically surfacing high-quality job matches across entire catalogs to make pay decisions faster, fairer, and more consistent.”

Learn more about Payscale’s comprehensive, intelligent solutions: https://www.payscale.com/products

About Payscale

Payscale is the original compensation innovator for organizations who want to scale their business with pay and transform their largest investment into their greatest advantage. With decades of innovation in sourcing reputable data and developing AI-powered tools, Payscale delivers actionable insights that turn pay from a cost to a catalyst. Its suite of solutions — Payfactors, Marketpay, and Paycycle — empower 65% of the top companies in the U.S. and businesses like Panasonic, ZoomInfo, Chipotle, Quest Diagnostics, University of Washington, American Airlines, and TJX Companies.

