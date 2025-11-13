New technology empowers Canadian hospitals to securely advance transformative research

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Mobia Health Innovations announced the launch of EscrowAI® – a secure, privacy-preserving platform designed to help Canadian hospitals access critical data safely and responsibly. Supported by the CAN Health Network, EscrowAI allows healthcare providers and researchers to access critical insights without compromising patient confidentiality – accelerating innovation, improving patient outcomes, and transforming how data is used to drive evidence-based care.

Developed to protect individual privacy, data ownership, and intellectual property, EscrowAI represents a major step forward in how AI and analytics can be applied to real-world clinical data. This patent protected platform provides a modern infrastructure that allows hospitals to securely leverage their data, speeding up approvals, enabling collaboration, reducing time to test new solutions, and unlocking new revenue opportunities for healthcare institutions.

Breaking down barriers to clinical research collaboration

Traditionally, researchers have relied on deidentified datasets – data stripped of personal identifiers – to protect patient privacy. While effective, this process often limits research quality and creates delays. Challenges include:

Loss of valuable context in deidentified data, limiting the scope and quality of insights

Time-consuming process that slows innovation

Ongoing concerns around data privacy, movement and sovereignty

Persistent risks of data re-identification.

EscrowAI solves these challenges by allowing AI models and analytics to run directly on clinical data – without ever exposing sensitive information. This ensures privacy, protects intellectual property, and maintains data sovereignty while enabling faster, more collaborative research and discovery.

Proven benefits of EscrowAI

Over 40% reduction in time to complete project approvals by eliminating deidentification

30% reduction in time spent on administration, allowing researchers to focus on discovery

New revenue opportunities for healthcare organizations through data-driven partnerships

Over 60% reduction in time to test and validate new AI solutions, accelerating the adoption of innovations that improve patient care

Mobia Health – powering secure innovation

Mobia Health Innovations, a Canadian technology solutions company, plays a key role in enabling the adoption and integration of EscrowAI within Canadian health care organizations. “At Mobia Health Innovations, we are dedicated to solving some of the most pressing challenges in Canadian healthcare,” said Nevin Pick, President, Mobia Health Innovations. “By partnering with the CAN Health Network, we are helping to ensure secure, collaborative research that will ultimately improve patient care across the country.”

Advancing innovation in Canada’s health system

As Canada’s leading Network dedicated to advancing the adoption of Canadian technology in healthcare, the CAN Health Network plays a crucial role in supporting the validation, procurement and scaling of these solutions across Canada and beyond.

“Hospital data is one of the most powerful tools we have to improve care for Canadians,” said Dr. Dante Morra, founder and CEO, CAN Health Network. “Every test, treatment and outcome can unlock new insights when used responsibly. By supporting the introduction of EscrowAI into the Canadian health system, we’re enabling better research, greater collaboration, and improved patient care across the country.”

ABOUT MOBIA HEALTH INNOVATIONS

Mobia Health Innovations, a leading Canadian technology solutions company, responds to the needs of Canadian healthcare providers with technology solutions that solve large system problems. Focused on providing better access to appropriate, equitable care, improving wait times, and streamlining patient journeys, Mobia Health partners with clinicians, healthcare organizations, and other technology providers to transform the way healthcare is delivered. To learn more, visit mobiahealth.io. To learn more about Mobia Health Innovations, contact Bonnie Cochrane at bonnie.cochrane@mobiahealth.io.