Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market to Hit USD 1,293.1 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.9%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market is estimated to be valued at USD 667.4 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,293.1 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% from 2025 to 2032. The market is projected to experience steady growth over the forecast period, driven by the rising global prevalence of neurological disorders. Vagus nerve stimulation therapy has gained prominence as an effective treatment for epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression. Additionally, continuous technological advancements aimed at developing next-generation vagus nerve stimulator devices are expected to further propel market expansion.

Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2514

Global Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global vagus nerve stimulators market size is expected to nearly double, growing from USD 667.4 Mn in 2025 to USD 1,293.1 Mn by 2032.

Global demand for vagus nerve stimulators is poised to rise at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2025 to 2032.

Implantable devices are expected to remain a highly sought-after product type, accounting for 66.3% of the global market revenue in 2025.

Epilepsy is slated to remain the most lucrative application for vagus nerve stimulators, representing 28.3% of market share in 2025.

Based on material type, metallics segment is projected to account for 41.7% of the global vagus nerve stimulators market share by 2025.

North America is likely to retain its market dominance, holding one-third of the global vagus nerve stimulators industry share in 2025.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a hotbed for vagus nerve stimulator companies during the assessment period.

Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest vagus nerve stimulators market analysis offers insights into major factors driving industry growth. Increasing incidence of neurological disorders is one such prominent growth driver.

The global burden of neurological conditions like depression and epilepsy is increasing. For instance, epilepsy affects around 50 million people worldwide, as per the WHO. This is creating demand for alternative treatments like vagus nerve stimulation.

Drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression do not respond to standard treatments and often require adjunctive therapies like vagus nerve stimulation. Thus, high adoption of this alternative therapy for treating these conditions is expected to boost sales of vagus nerve stimulators during the forecast period.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2514

High Device Costs and Limited Awareness Hampering Market Growth

The global vagus nerve stimulators market outlook appears promising. However, high cost of vagus nerve stimulators and limited awareness might slow down market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Advanced VNS devices are quite expensive. This could limit accessibility for patients, especially in low- and middle-income regions, thereby lowering overall vagus nerve stimulator market demand.

In addition, VNS therapy remains underutilized due to limited awareness among healthcare professionals and patients, especially in emerging markets. This knowledge gap can delay adoption, ultimately constraining vagus nerve stimulators market growth.

VNS Technology Advancements Unlocking New Growth Opportunities

Technological innovations are paving the way for the development of more effective and patient-friendly VNS devices. These advancements include improvements in device miniaturization, battery life, and the introduction of wireless and programmable features, enhancing the overall patient experience. Such innovations are expected to create lucrative growth avenues for the vagus nerve stimulators market during the forthcoming period.

Emerging Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market Trends

Rising demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive solutions is a key growth-shaping trend in the vagus nerve stimulators market. There is a rising preference for non-invasive or minimally invasive therapies due to their reduced risk and shorter recovery times. Companies are responding by developing non-invasive VNS devices like transcutaneous VNS (tVNS). For instance, electroCore recently launched TAC-STI, a non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator in the U.S.

Expanding therapeutic applications are expected to boost growth of the vagus nerve stimulators market during the forecast period. VNS therapy is being explored for a broader range of conditions beyond epilepsy and depression. These include chronic heart failure and inflammatory disorders. For example, the U.S. FDA recently approved SetPoint System for the treatment of adults with rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

New research is being conducted to explore the long-term effectiveness of VNS in conditions like epilepsy. A recent example is a trial launched by the University of Liverpool to study VNS in patients with refractory epilepsy. Such developments will likely support expansion of the target market.

Rise of bioelectronic medicine is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for vagus nerve stimulator manufacturers. VNS is becoming an important part of this emerging field.

Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2514

Analyst’s View

“The global vagus nerve stimulators industry is projected to exhibit strong growth, owing to growing incidence of neurological disorders, rising demand for minimally invasive devices, expanding therapeutic applications, and advancements in VNS technology devices,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market

Event Description and Impact Regulatory Harmonization and Approval Acceleration Description: FDA's Breakthrough Device Designation Program Expansion. Impact: Accelerated approval pathways reduce time-to-market for innovative VNS devices, increasing market entry speed. Artificial Intelligence Integration in Neuromodulation Description: AI-Powered Closed-Loop VNS Systems Development.

AI-Powered Closed-Loop VNS Systems Development. Impact: Enhanced treatment personalization drives premium pricing as well as market differentiation opportunities. Competitive Landscape Consolidation and Innovation Description: Venture Capital Investment Surge in Digital Health. Impact: Increased funding for VNS startups intensifies market competition as well as innovation pace.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in vagus nerve stimulators market report include:

SetPoint Medical Corporation

LivaNova PLC

Beijing PINS Medical Co. Ltd.

Parasym Ltd.

electroCore Inc.

Nervana LLC

Soterix Medical Inc.

tVNS Technologies GmbH

NeurAxis Inc.

BioControl Medical

MicroTransponder Inc.

Cyberonics Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

EnteroMedics Inc.

Cerbomed GmbH

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Key Developments

In September 2025, Parasym launched Nuropod, a novel non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation device, in the U.S. market. This marks the entry of a clinically studied ear-based vagus nerve stimulator that eliminates the need for surgical intervention.

In July 2025, SetPoint Medical received U.S. FDA approval for its SetPoint System, a novel vagus nerve stimulator. It is a first-of-its-kind neuroimmune modulation device for the treatment of adults with rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

In June 2025, the University of Liverpool announced a new study to test how well VNS works for people with hard-to-treat epilepsy. The study will last seven years, until May 2032.

In June 2024, electroCore, Inc. announced the commercial launch of TAC-STI, a non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator (nVNS) developed in collaboration with the U.S. military. This device is designed to enhance human performance and is intended only for active-duty military personnel.

Market Segmentation

Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Implantable Devices

External Devices

Application Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Epilepsy

Depression & Anxiety

Migraine

Others

Material Type Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Ceramics

Metallics

Polymerics



End User Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



Related Reports:

Portable Brain Injury Scanners Market Analysis and Forecast for 2025-2032

Deep Brain Simulation Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, & Opportunities for 2025-2032

Brain Computer Interface Market Outlook for 2025-2032

Our Trusted Partners:

Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights

Get Recent News:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news