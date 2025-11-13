$31.18 Bn Sushi Restaurants Global Market Opportunities and Strategies 2025-2034: Food & Life Companies Ltd. Leads with 15.07% Share, Followed by Zensho Holdings and Kura Sushi

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sushi Restaurants Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive report on the sushi restaurants market provides detailed insights into its trajectory from the historic period (2019-2024) to the forecast periods (2024-2029, 2034F), presenting a global overview with a focus on regional and major economic analysis.

The report provides essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to understand the emerging trends and opportunities in the global sushi restaurant market post-COVID-19. This report offers a broad perspective, covering 15 diverse regions worldwide. It details how the market is affected by the pandemic and its recovery trajectory, helping businesses strategize regionally using local data and analyses.

In 2024, the global sushi restaurants market reached a valuation of $15.83 billion, rising from a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.79% since 2019. This market is anticipated to expand from $15.83 billion in 2024 to $22.46 billion in 2029, growing at a rate of 7.25%. Subsequently, projections indicate a growth trajectory to $31.18 billion in 2034 with a CAGR of 6.77% from 2029.

The historic growth was fueled by increasing seafood consumption, the popularity of Japanese cuisine, food festivals, and the expansion of dining venues. Challenges included seasonal fish availability and a limited pool of skilled sushi chefs. Future growth drivers include e-commerce and online food delivery advancements, franchise-based models, health trends, and digital marketing. Potential hindrances could be stringent regulations and trade-related issues.

The market is segmented by type into single sushi restaurants and conveyor belt sushi restaurants. Single sushi restaurants dominated in 2024 with a share of 57.81% ($9.15 billion). Conveyor belt sushi restaurants are projected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 9.35% from 2024-2029.

Analyzing by restaurant size, small and medium sushi bars occupied the largest segment in 2024, valued at $6.79 billion (42.88%). Boutique sushi cafes are forecasted to be the growth leaders, with a CAGR of 7.98% between 2024-2029.

In terms of application, the local market commanded the largest share in 2024 at 66.25% ($10.49 billion). Meanwhile, the international chain market will grow fastest, with an 8.96% CAGR between 2024-2029. Commercial establishments led the end-user segment in 2024, with a commanding 72.12% ($11.41 billion) share. This segment is set to increase rapidly, posting an 8.65% CAGR between 2024-2029. The consumer preferences segmentation showed dine-in options leading at 68.79% in 2024, while delivery services are expected to surpass in growth with a CAGR of 9.61% through 2029.

Regionally, Asia Pacific was predominant in 2024, accounting for 52.80% ($8.36 billion) of the market. North America and Asia Pacific will lead growth into the future, with CAGRs of 7.84% and 7.51% respectively. The Middle East and Africa will also see significant expansion.

The global market is concentrated, with leading firms holding 46.49% of the total share in 2024. Food & Life Companies Ltd. was the top contender, possessing a market share of 15.07%, followed by Zensho Holdings Co., Ltd., and Kura Sushi, Inc.

Significant opportunities await in the conveyor belt sushi segment, estimated to add $3.76 billion in global sales by 2029. Small and medium sushi bars, dine-in options, and local market applications are also poised for noteworthy gains.

Strategic trends include responsible sourcing, enhanced digital platforms, and sustainable offerings, while competitive strategies focus on operational expansion and innovation. Companies are advised to leverage technological efficiency, expand sustainable seafood sourcing, diversify plant-based options, and elevate their digital engagement to capitalize on the rising market demand.

Report Structure:

Introduction and Market Characteristics: Covers segmentations by type, restaurant size, consumer preferences, application, and end-user.

Key Trends: Identifies significant global trends and potential future market developments.

Growth & Strategic Analysis: Discusses PESTEL analysis, market drivers, and restraints over historical and forecast periods.

Regional & Country Analysis: Examines regional growth, historical data, and projections up to 2034.

Competitive Landscape: Profiles major players, market share, and recent mergers and acquisitions.

Market Opportunities: Suggests strategies based on research findings for growth across various segments.

Key Segments Covered:

Type: Single Sushi Restaurant, Conveyor Belt Sushi Restaurant

Restaurant Size: Small & Medium Sushi Bars, Large Scale Restaurants, Boutique Sushi Cafes, Fine Dining

Consumer Presence: Dine-In, Takeaway, Delivery

Application: Local Market, International Chain Market

End-User: Residential, Commercial

Prominent Companies: Food & Life Companies Ltd., Zensho Holdings Co., Ltd., Kura Sushi, Inc., COLOWIDE CO., LTD, Genki Sushi Co. Ltd.

