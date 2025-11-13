Automotive M&A Deals Strategic Intelligence Report, Q3 2025 - Activity Surged by 39% Year-over-year, Highlighting Key Growth Opportunities in Mega-deals Valued Over $1 Billion

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Automotive M&A Deals Q3 2025 - Top Themes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in Q3 2025 in the Automotive Sector.
The global automotive market in Q3 2025 witnessed deals worth $10 billion, a jump of 39% compared to Q3 2024. The sector recorded deal value worth $6 billion mega-deals (defined as any deal valued at more than $1 billion), an increase of 302% compared to Q3 2024.
Scope
- This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in Q3 2025 in the Automotive Sector
- It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in Q3 2025 in the Automotive Sector
Reasons to Buy
- Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
- In this report we have listed down the most notable deals in automotive sector to make it easy for our clients to get a view of themes disrupting the sector and prepare for the future.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Review of the Automotive M&A Market - Q3 2025
- Automotive M&A Deals Analysis by Geography - Q3 2025
- Further Reading
- Report Authors
- Appendix 1: Deal Selection Criteria
- Appendix 2: Thematic Research Methodology
