iMarketAmerica Announces Groundbreaking for Massive Industrial Park in Central Texas

Round Rock, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMarketAmerica (IMA), a subsidiary of iMarketKorea, has announced a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for November 17 for its expansive 212-acre industrial development in Taylor, Williamson County. This development, known as Gradiant Technology Park (GTP), is strategically positioned to cater to Samsung providers and other companies within the semiconductor industry.





iMarketKorea, a pivotal procurement partner for Samsung Group, has chosen North Austin as the headquarters for IMA and its initial development project. This decision aligns with Samsung's significant presence in Austin, where it is constructing a $17 billion chip manufacturing plant. Samsung Group, which holds an equity interest in iMarketKorea, originally established the company as part of its conglomerate.

"Becoming a tenant at GTP represents a tremendous opportunity for existing suppliers to Samsung, as well as ambitious companies aspiring to partner with Samsung, Tesla, or other manufacturers in the region," said IMA CEO Incheol Kim, who also serves as CFO of iMarketKorea. "In addition, the park is available to other technology companies that recognize the value of being located in this economically vibrant region of Central Texas."

"The development of Gradiant Technology Park is a significant milestone for iMarketAmerica and the region," said Holt Hackney, CEO of iMarketAmerica. "We anticipate this project will not only bolster the local economy but also serve as a gateway for Korean investment into Texas, fostering substantial economic growth and job creation."

GTP is being constructed in phases, with the first phase's initial two buildings, totaling 350,000 square feet, expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2026. Upon completion, the park will offer 2.2 million square feet of industrial space dedicated to manufacturing, warehousing, and research-and-design, alongside commercial spaces for retailers, restaurants, and support services.

iMarketAmerica's initiative underscores its commitment to mutual growth with its customers, leveraging its differentiated competencies to drive innovation and efficiency. The development of GTP is poised to create a dynamic hub for technology companies, enhancing the region's reputation as a center for industrial advancement.





About iMarketAmerica



iMarketAmerica is a B2B purchasing service provider that contributes to both time and cost savings through its expertise and efficient process. The company is advancing into diverse sectors, including specialized distribution with its foundation built on MRO purchasing. iMarketAmerica aims to achieve mutual growth with its customers based on its differentiated competencies.

