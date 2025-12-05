iMarketAmerica Breaks Ground on Gradiant Technology Park Creating a Home for Samsung Suppliers and Companies Seeking a Partnership with Samsung

Round Rock, Texas, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaders from Korea and Central Texas gathered in Taylor last month to mark the groundbreaking of the Gradiant Technology Park (GTP), a 212-acre industrial park that its backers say will become a cornerstone of the next generation of industry in the region.





The event featured remarks from GTP Chairman Kihyung Lee and Incheol “Charles” Kim, the CEO of iMarketAmerica, the developer of GTP (https://gradiant-technology-park-2f18.brandcast.io/), as well as many local officials.

Among the hundreds who were present was the procurement team from the global technology giant Samsung, which relies on iMarketKorea (parent of IMA) as one of its key procurement partners. Various media reports highlighted IMA’s business model with respect to attracting tenants who are existing Samsung suppliers, or those suppliers who would like to do business with Samsung are seeking a competitive advantage to create such a relationship.

Among the articles was the following piece in the California Business Journal, which was written by journalist Travis Poling, who has written extensively about Samsung and other business issues in the region. That article can be viewed here: https://calbizjournal.com/imarketkoreas-u-s-arm-creates-home-for-korean-companies-in-texas/

In the actual groundbreaking ceremony, held on November 17 in Taylor, a number of high-ranking officials, including Williamson County Judge Steven Snell took to the podium, each highlighting the development’s promise for innovation, collaboration, and cross-border economic expansion.

But it was Chairman Lee, whose business career began in 1995 and has mirrored the rise of fellow e-commerce pioneer Jeff Bezos, who captured the attention of those in attendance.

When Samsung expanded into the area, Lee instructed his team to “buy as much land as possible,” convinced the region was poised for growth. Returning to Taylor for the second time, he noted the increasing flow of investment into Texas and predicted a bright future for the state.

Lee emphasized that GTP is more than an industrial complex. It is designed as a platform for a future ecosystem where semiconductor, battery, data center, and AI industries converge. As a major procurement partner for the Samsung Group, iMarketAmerica plans to leverage its global supply chain expertise to help advance Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s goal of building “Bigger. Better. Texas.”

“The true value of GTP lies in building a collaborative ecosystem,” Lee said, describing a campus-style environment where industry, education, community, and sustainability coexist. The project aims to support local talent, attract small and mid-sized enterprises, and create cooperative models that allow Taylor and Williamson County to “grow and thrive together.” He added that GTP will serve as a model for sustainable industrial development that can expand across the U.S. and into global markets.

Next up, iMarketAmerica CEO Charles Kim, who traveled from Korea for the event, called the groundbreaking a moment of transition from “plans to progress.” Over the past two years, the company completed land subdivision, permitting, infrastructure planning, and multiple MOUs on schedule. GTP’s first phase includes major infrastructure work and two initial facilities, with expectations of dozens of companies and thousands of jobs in the years ahead.

Williamson County Judge Steven Snell praised Gradiant’s investment and expressed enthusiasm for strengthening the county’s growing ties with Korea, which already has more than 300 companies operating in Texas. “We will do our part to ensure the Gradiant Technology Park thrives,” he said.





