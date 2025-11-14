iMarketAmerica Announces Groundbreaking on Nov. 17 for Massive Industrial Park in Central Texas

Round Rock, Texas, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMarketAmerica (IMA), the subsidiary of iMarketKorea, announced today that it will host a Groundbreaking Ceremony on November 17 for its massive, 212-acre industrial development being built in Taylor of Williamson County.





iMarketKorea is a key procurement partner for technology giant and long-time client Samsung Group, which has a major presence in Austin and is building a $17 billion chip manufacturing plant in Taylor. Samsung Group also retains an equity interest in iMarketKorea, which was originally part of the Samsung Group. With these connections in mind, iMarketKorea chose North Austin to establish its headquarters for IMA and its initial development project – Gradiant Technology Park (GTP).

“Becoming a tenant at GTP represents a tremendous opportunity for those existing suppliers to Samsung as well as ambitious companies that hope to become a business partner of Samsung, Tesla, or another manufacturer in the region,” said IMA CEO Incheol Kim, who is also the CFO of iMarketKorea. “In addition, the park is available to other technology companies that recognize the value of being located in this economically vibrant region of Central Texas.”

He also added that he “expects the new development to serve as a conduit for Korean investment into Texas, ensuring meaningful economic impact and the creation of significant high-quality jobs in the region, for years to come.”

GTP is being built in phases, with Phase 1’s first two buildings, representing 350,000 square feet in new construction, are set to open in the fourth quarter of 2026. When complete, it will boast 2.2 million square feet of industrial space for manufacturing, warehousing and research-and-design, as well as commercial space for retailers, restaurants and support services.

iMarketKorea, Korea’s leading publicly listed industrial B2B procurement firm, was originally established in 2000 as an affiliate of Samsung Electronics and continues to manage procurement for the broader Samsung Group. The company boasts annual sales of about $2.3 billion U.S., and is a leading player in the industrial business-to-business e-commerce market of industrial materials, primarily serving Samsung and other South Korean enterprises.





iMarketAmerica is a B2B purchasing service provider that contributes to both time and cost savings through its expertise and efficient process. The company is advancing into diverse sectors, including specialized distribution with its foundation built on MRO purchasing. iMarketAmerica aims to achieve mutual growth with its customers based on its differentiated competencies.

