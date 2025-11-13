Auto Care Plus Tire & Service Unveils First Rebranded Shop in Manchester, Kicking Off Regional Refresh

MANCHESTER, NH - [November 13, 2026] -, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auto Care Plus Tire & Service, a trusted name in full-service automotive repair across New England, has officially unveiled its newly rebranded shop in Manchester with a community celebration and employee appreciation event.

The Manchester location is the first of Auto Care Plus’s 18 New England locations to debut the refreshed look. Additional locations will roll out updates in the coming months, with a consistent focus on enhancing the customer experience while honoring the deep community roots and long-standing relationships that have defined Auto Care Plus for over 40 years.

The refreshed look features a modernized logo, upgraded signage, and updated interior spaces designed to create a welcoming and approachable environment. The updated branding pays homage to the company’s original identity while demonstrating its commitment to ongoing improvement for its customers. Other customer experience & service offering enhancements include:





24-hour key drop and pick-up options for greater convenience

options for greater convenience Enhanced waiting area amenities to improve the in-shop experience

to improve the in-shop experience New website and tools , including: Mobile-friendly online scheduling Automated service reminders and confirmations Real-time text and email updates when vehicles are ready Digital Vehicle Inspection (DVI) for even greater transparency, trust, and education for customers about their vehicle’s condition

Perhaps most importantly, the newly rebranded Manchester shop signals Auto Care Plus’s commitment to being a uniquely New England brand. With 18 locations across the region and over 140 employees, the company has established a reputation for delivering high-quality, genuine automotive care to communities throughout New England. “Our team is proud of the Auto Care Plus name and proud to serve our neighbors here in New Hampshire and all across New England,” said Barry Rogers, manager of the Manchester location. “Every customer deserves an alternative to the hassle of a dealership. Auto Care Plus wants to be that trusted choice, and it starts with telling more customers who we are.”

Appropriately, the brand's promise of "Quality work. Genuine care. For all of life's miles." is the heart of the rebrand. Auto Care Plus understands that car repair can be stressful and is committed to delivering not only expert service but also a customer experience built on trust, transparency, and care. With deep automotive expertise and long-term commitment to their customers, Auto Care Plus's goal is to keep a customer's vehicle on the road safe for 300,000 miles and beyond.

To celebrate the unveiling, Auto Care Plus hosted an employee appreciation event, as well as a community event featuring locally baked pastries from Riverwalk Café & Bakery in Nashua, New Hampshire, a fully stocked beverage counter, and prize raffle drawings. In addition, Auto Care Plus committed to donating a percentage of September sales, totaling $1,460, to the Animal Welfare Alliance Resource & Education of New Hampshire, supporting their mission to provide care and resources to animals in need.

“What excites me most is how this rebrand connects our legacy with the future,” said Karen Manelas, co-founder and vice president of Auto Care Plus. “We’ve refreshed the brand, but at its core, it’s still about the people who walk through our doors every day.”

At the center of the rebrand is Auto Care Plus’s brand promise: “Quality Work. Genuine Care. For all of life’s miles.” This serves as the foundation of every customer interaction. From preventive maintenance to major repairs, the team at Auto Care Plus is dedicated to delivering expert service with honesty and transparency.

Auto Care Plus anticipates completing the remainder of its rebranding efforts within the next 12 to 15 months. It will continue to expand through local general automotive repair shop acquisitions, aiming to reach over 25 locations by 2026. For more information, visit www.autocareplus.com.

About Auto Care Plus Tire & Service

Established in 1984 by lifelong New Englanders John and Karen Manelas, Auto Care Plus Tire & Service, a Straightaway brand, has evolved from a modest four-bay garage in Merrimack, NH, into one of the region’s most respected names in automotive repair. Grounded in a legacy of skilled service, local pride, and lasting customer relationships, Auto Care Plus remains committed to its brand promise: “Quality Work. Genuine Care. For all of life’s miles.” With comprehensive automotive services and a deep connection to the communities it serves, Auto Care Plus is committed to keeping both the vehicles and neighborhoods it serves running strong.





About Straightaway

Straightaway Tire & Auto is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with more than 75 locations across Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success. The company is committed to strengthening the markets where it operates and being a good steward of the communities it serves. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets through strategic acquisitions and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information, visit www.gostraightaway.com.

Izabella Dickson

idickson@gostraightaway.com

+1 443-262-6975

