Iteris Launches VantageLink to Bring Real-Time Intelligence to Traffic Cabinets

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iteris, Inc., the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management and part of Almaviva Group, today announced the launch of Iteris VantageLink™, a next-generation solution that empowers transportation agencies to remotely connect, monitor, and manage their traffic cabinets.

Built on technology acquired through Iteris’ recent acquisition of ThruGreen intellectual property and resources, VantageLink represents the next evolution in cabinet connectivity. By extending connectivity where it doesn’t exist and delivering real-time visibility into cabinet operations, VantageLink enables agencies to remotely monitor, manage, and maintain intersections from any connected device.

“VantageLink provides agencies the capability to significantly modernize their operations without overhauling existing infrastructure, reducing both the time and cost involved,” said Will Cousins, chief product officer at Iteris. “It brings real-time visibility, smarter maintenance tools, and remote access to the cabinet—transforming how agencies respond to issues and plan for the future.”

Key features of Iteris VantageLink include:

Real-Time Monitoring & Remote Access:

A secure, cloud-based dashboard provides live visibility to cabinet performance, intersection phase status, detector activity, and environmental sensor data. Agencies can remotely cycle power, access controllers and cameras, and edit controller settings.

Proactive Maintenance:

VantageLink continuously monitors cabinet health and sends alerts for power outages, UPS status changes, flash conditions, and abnormal detections requiring timely response. With trend analysis and historical reporting, agencies also can more effectively schedule preventative maintenance to reduce downtime and allocate resources more efficiently.

Smarter Operations:

By surfacing actionable insights across intersections, VantageLink helps agencies extend infrastructure lifespan, reduce costly field visits, and improve coordination with contractors and maintenance crews.





VantageLink is designed to support both legacy and modern traffic cabinets, offering a scalable solution that meets today’s operational challenges while preparing for tomorrow’s connected mobility needs.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions and part of the Almaviva Group of businesses serving the transportation and logistics industry. Iteris’ cloud-enabled solutions help public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to make mobility safe, efficient, and sustainable. As a pioneer in intelligent transportation systems technology, Iteris’ advanced detection sensors, mobility and traffic data, software-as-a-service offerings, and consulting services represent a comprehensive range of mobility infrastructure management solutions that serve customers in North America and around the world.

For more information, visit Iteris’ website at www.iteris.com.

About Almaviva Group

Almaviva has been a leading group in the Italian Information & Communication Technology sector for over 40 years, leading the digital transformation, and supporting innovation in both the private and public sectors. The Group operates through a global network of over 30 companies and 80 offices in Italy and abroad, with a strong presence in various countries, including the United States, Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic), Belgium, Spain, Finland, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Tunisia. As of 2024, it employs over 40,000 people in Italy and worldwide and reports revenues exceeding €1.4 billion. Combining proprietary platforms and cutting-edge technologies - such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity - the group drives the evolution of end-to-end processes and systems in the market’s strategic sectors: public administration, transportation, healthcare, finance, defense and security, environment, and water resource management. www.almaviva.it

Iteris Media Contact

Breanna Wallace

Tel: (949) 996-5348

Email: brwallace@iteris.com