Iteris Launches Advanced Priority and Preemption Within Connected Vehicle Ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iteris, Inc., the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management and part of Almaviva Group, today announced the launch of VantagePriority™, a transit signal priority (TSP) and emergency vehicle preemption (EVP) system within the Vantage CV™ integrated detection and connected vehicle (CV) solution.

This new offering provides agencies with the tools needed to significantly improve traffic operations by prioritizing critical vehicles at intersections. With the ability to prioritize emergency vehicles, public transit, school buses and more, regions can reduce emergency response times, improve transit reliability, and decrease congestion.

As a real-time solution, VantagePriority provides immediate responsiveness by utilizing cloud-based infrastructure to minimize the need for deployment of costly new systems to enable TSP and EVP. The system offers on-the-ground control that enhances traffic flow, safety, and operational efficiency.

VantagePriority also offers valuable analytics and reporting, delivering real-time and historical insights that help agencies track vehicle travel-time savings, monitor system performance, and optimize configurations. These data-driven insights allow agencies to easily fine-tune operations and maximize the value of their investment.

Existing BlueTOAD® and Iteris detection customers can easily integrate priority and preemption capabilities, making adoption cost-effective and seamless.

“In addition to enabling innovative cloud-based TSP and EVP, VantagePriority is a future-ready system that lays the groundwork for expanding CV capabilities,” said Will Cousins, chief product officer at Iteris. “This multi-purpose system addresses diverse traffic management challenges with a single, flexible platform. Combined with our full range of industry-leading detection solutions, transportation agencies continue to gain the tools they need to build smarter cities with enhanced safety, mobility, and sustainability.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions and part of the Almaviva Group of businesses serving the transportation and logistics industry. Iteris’ cloud-enabled solutions help public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to make mobility safe, efficient, and sustainable. As a pioneer in intelligent transportation systems technology, Iteris’ advanced detection sensors, mobility and traffic data, software-as-a-service offerings, and consulting services represent a comprehensive range of mobility infrastructure management solutions that serve customers in North America and around the world.

For more information, visit Iteris’ website at www.iteris.com.

About Almaviva Group

Almaviva has been a leading group in the Italian Information & Communication Technology sector for over 40 years, leading the digital transformation, and supporting innovation in both the private and public sectors. The Group operates through a global network of over 30 companies and 80 offices in Italy and abroad, with a strong presence in various countries, including the United States, Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic), Belgium, Spain, Finland, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Tunisia. As of 2024, it employs over 40,000 people in Italy and worldwide and reports revenues exceeding €1.4 billion. Combining proprietary platforms and cutting-edge technologies - such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity - the group drives the evolution of end-to-end processes and systems in the market’s strategic sectors: public administration, transportation, healthcare, finance, defense and security, environment, and water resource management. www.almaviva.it [almaviva.it]

