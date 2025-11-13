Temperature-Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Size, Trends, Segments, Share and Companies 2025-35

Ottawa, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global temperature-controlled packaging solutions market was valued at USD 45.23 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 92.17 billion in 2034, as noted in a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth of the Temperature-Controlled Packaging Solutions Market is primarily driven by rising demand from the pharmaceutical and biologics sector, where vaccines, specialty drugs, and cell & gene therapies require stringent cold-chain packaging to maintain efficacy.

Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

Key Insights

North America has dominated the temperature-controlled packaging solutions market, having the biggest share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By type, the passive systems segment has contributed the largest share in 2024.

By type, the active systems segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By product, the insulated container segment contributed the largest share in 2024.

By product, the refrigerants segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By application, the food & beverage segment contributed the largest share in 2024.24.

By application, the healthcare segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

Key Technological Shifts

Technological Shifts Description Impact on Market Advanced Insulation Vacuum panels, phase change materials Longer temperature maintenance, less spoilage IoT & Smart Packaging Sensors, GPS, temp monitoring Real-time tracking, better cold chain control Active Refrigeration Battery/electric systems Safe long-distance transport of high-value products Eco-friendly & Reusable Biodegradable/ Recyclable materials Lower environmental impact, sustainable logistics Lightweight & Modular Compact, stackable containers Reduced shipping costs, easier handling

Get All the Details in Our Solutions - Access Report Sample: https://www.towardspackaging.com/download-sample/5576

What is Temperature-Controlled Packaging Solutions?

The temperature-controlled packaging solutions market is growing rapidly because there is an increasing need for the safe transportation of perishable goods food medications and vaccines. The market is expanding due to strict regulations growing e-commerce and international trade and rising adoption of cold chain logistics. The market is expanding due to advancements in phase change materials insulated materials and smart packaging technologies.

Market Outlook: The temperature-controlled packaging solutions market is growing steadily, motivated by the growing need to transport biologics, medicines, vaccines, and perishable foods. North America currently holds the top spot, but Asia Pacific is growing quickly because of the development of cold chain infrastructure and the rise in perishable goods e-commerce.

The temperature-controlled packaging solutions market is growing steadily, motivated by the growing need to transport biologics, medicines, vaccines, and perishable foods. North America currently holds the top spot, but Asia Pacific is growing quickly because of the development of cold chain infrastructure and the rise in perishable goods e-commerce. Industry Growth Overview: W hile active systems are becoming more popular for high-value or long-distance shipments, passive solutions such as insulated boxes dominate the market due to their affordability. The biggest uses are in pharmaceuticals and healthcare, while food and drink are expanding rapidly. Global food trade meal kit deliveries and the growth of biologic drugs are important growth drivers; however, high cost, difficulties maintaining temperature, and packaging waste continue to be obstacles .

hile active systems are becoming more popular for high-value or long-distance shipments, passive solutions such as insulated boxes dominate the market due to their affordability. The biggest uses are in pharmaceuticals and healthcare, while food and drink are expanding rapidly. Global food trade meal kit deliveries and the growth of biologic drugs are important growth drivers; however, high cost, difficulties maintaining temperature, and . Sustainability Trends: Sustainability is shaping the market, with reusable packaging and eco-friendly materials gaining traction. Smart and IoT-enabled systems help reduce waste and optimize cold chain efficiency, while lighter, energy-efficient designs contribute to lowering carbon emissions.



More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segmental Insights

By Type

The passive systems segment is dominated the market due to its affordability, ease of use, and widespread use for short to medium distance transportation of goods that are sensitive to temperature. For many logistics companies and food delivery services, these systems, such as insulated boxes and gel packs, remain the best option.

The active systems segment is the fastest growing, motivated by the requirement for exact temperature control on long-distance and high-value shipments. Pharmaceuticals, biologics, and perishable food logistics are using more powered refrigeration units and controlled temperature containers.

By Product

The insulated container segment dominated thanks to its reliability, low cost, and versatility across multiple applications. These containers are frequently utilized for short-term storage, cold chain transportation, and food delivery. They are more appealing in a variety of industries due to their durability and reusability.

The refrigerants segment is the fastest growing, supported by the growing need for gel packs, phase change materials, and other cutting-edge cooling solutions to preserve product integrity during lengthier shipments and food goods that are sensitive to temperature. Refrigerant materials are becoming more economically friendly and efficient due to innovations.

By Application

The food & beverage segment is the fastest-growing. Temperature-controlled packaging solutions must be widely used due to the increasing demand for frozen food meal kits and perishable goods. To maintain freshness while in transit, food companies mainly rely on passive and hybrid systems. This market is still being driven by the fast expansion of online grocery and meal delivery services.

The healthcare segment is fastest fastest-growing, driven by the growing production of biologic drugs, vaccines, and diagnostics, as well as more stringent regulations about cold-chain logistics. This expansion is being driven by sophisticated packaging technologies and active systems. Reliable temperature control is becoming increasingly important due to vaccination campaigns and growing global healthcare demands.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market because of its well-developed cold-chain infrastructure, widespread use of cutting-edge logistics solutions, and strict temperature-control laws in the food and pharmaceutical industries. The region's market dominance is sustained by its significant investments in technology and innovative logistics.

Elevate your packaging strategy with Towards Packaging. Enhance efficiency and achieve superior results - schedule a call today: https://www.towardspackaging.com/schedule-meeting

U.S. Temperature-controlled Packaging Solutions Market Trends

The U.S. is dominating the market due to its sophisticated logistics network, established cold chain infrastructure, and stringent laws governing perishable foods and pharmaceuticals. High efficiency and dependability in the transportation of temperature-sensitive goods are guaranteed by the widespread use of both passive and active systems.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market supported by expanding e-commerce, rapid development of cold-chain facilities, and rising exports of perishable food and pharmaceutical products. Increasing government initiatives and private investments in cold-chain logistics are further fueling growth.

India Temperature-controlled Packaging Solutions Market Trends

India is a rapidly growing country driven by the quick growth of e-commerce, rising demand for perishable and frozen foods, and expanding distribution of medications and vaccines. The market is expanding more quickly thanks to investments in cold chain facilities and government programs that support the logistics of food and healthcare.

Recent Developments

In Jan 2025, DS Smith launched TailorTemp, a fibre‑based, 100% recyclable corrugated cardboard temperature‑controlled packaging solution for pharmaceuticals capable of maintaining cool conditions for 36 hours. The solution is designed to replace traditional Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) packaging , offering significant CO2 reduction and inbound/outbound space optimization benefits due to its flatpack transport format.

, offering significant CO2 reduction and inbound/outbound space optimization benefits due to its flatpack transport format. In April 2025, Cold Chain Technologies (CCT) launched a reusable universal temperature-controlled pallet shipper. This solution is the Cold Chain Technologies’ first innovations in the life sciences sector from its acquisition of reusable pallet specialist, Tower Cold Chain, in 2024.

Top Companies in the Temperature-Controlled Packaging Solutions Market & Their Offerings:

DGP Intelsius: Provides passive and active temperature-controlled packaging and compliant sample transport solutions for life sciences and clinical trials.

Provides passive and active temperature-controlled packaging and compliant sample transport solutions for life sciences and clinical trials. Cold Chain Technologies (CCT): Offers single-use and reusable passive thermal packaging and digital monitoring solutions for the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries.

Offers single-use and reusable passive thermal packaging and digital monitoring solutions for the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries. Envirotainer: Specializes in renting active, temperature-controlled air cargo containers for global pharmaceutical shipments.

Specializes in renting active, temperature-controlled air cargo containers for global pharmaceutical shipments. Sonoco Products Company: Provides insulated shippers, refrigerants, and active/passive parcel and pallet solutions for temperature-sensitive product transport via its ThermoSafe unit.

Provides insulated shippers, refrigerants, and active/passive parcel and pallet solutions for temperature-sensitive product transport via its ThermoSafe unit. Cryopak Industries Inc.: A manufacturer of temperature-sensitive shipping products, offering advanced packaging design, testing, and phase change materials.

A manufacturer of temperature-sensitive shipping products, offering advanced packaging design, testing, and phase change materials. AmerisourceBergen Corporation: Offers logistics and cold chain services, including packaging solutions, for safe pharmaceutical product distribution.

Offers logistics and cold chain services, including packaging solutions, for safe pharmaceutical product distribution. Deutsche Post DHL Group: Provides comprehensive, integrated temperature-controlled logistics, storage, and transportation services for sensitive cargo.

Provides comprehensive, integrated temperature-controlled logistics, storage, and transportation services for sensitive cargo. Inbox Solutions: Offers various packaging solutions, including temperature control options, for shipping and logistics requirements.

Offers various packaging solutions, including temperature control options, for shipping and logistics requirements. APEX Packaging Corporation: Provides diverse packaging solutions, including temperature-controlled options for sensitive goods during transit.

Provides diverse packaging solutions, including temperature-controlled options for sensitive goods during transit. TPC Packaging Solutions: Specializes in providing packaging materials and solutions that include options for maintaining specific shipping temperatures.

Specializes in providing packaging materials and solutions that include options for maintaining specific shipping temperatures. PCI Pharma Services: Offers integrated packaging, logistics, and temperature-controlled storage/distribution solutions for clinical and commercial pharmaceutical supply chains.

Offers integrated packaging, logistics, and temperature-controlled storage/distribution solutions for clinical and commercial pharmaceutical supply chains. Valor Industries: Involved in the temperature-controlled packaging market, providing solutions for the safe transport of sensitive products.

Segment Covered in the Report

By Type

Passive Systems

Active Systems

By Product

Insulated Container

Insulated Shipper

Refrigerants



By Application

Food and Beverages

Grocery

Chocolates

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Dairy Products

Fish, Meat, and Seafood

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Blood

Clinical Trials

Drug Testing

Pathology

Organ Transplantation

Others



By Region

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America:

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Europe:

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Netherlands

Spain

Portugal

Belgium

Ireland

UK

Iceland

Switzerland

Poland

Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA:

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution: https://www.towardspackaging.com/checkout/5576

Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry.

Stay Connected with Towards Packaging:

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Healthcare | Towards Auto | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Towards Packaging Releases Its Latest Insight - Check It Out: