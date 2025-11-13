Anomaly Detection Market to Grow from USD 6.55 Billion in 2025 to USD 22.30 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 16.57% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Anomaly Detection Market size is valued at USD 6.55 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 22.30 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.57% during 2026-2033.

Market demand is rising as a result of growing data volumes, security risks, and the requirement for real-time monitoring. Cloud solutions have gained popularity due to their cost-effectiveness and scalability.





The U.S. Anomaly Detection Market size is valued at USD 2.18 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 7.26 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.28% during 2026-2033.

Finding Anomalies The growing risk of cyber security breaches and the digital transformation of practically every industry area are driving market expansion. Real-time threat identification is made easier by the growing usage of big data solutions and AI-based analytics.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Led the Market with a 52.30% Share in 2025; Big Data Analytics is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 12.50%

Machine Learning and AI hold major share of the anomaly detection market as it has more accurate way of identifying complex patterns and predicting anomalies across wide variety of datasets. Big Data Analytics is growing the quickest with the exponential proliferation of data and corresponding need for deeper understanding into business operations and security derivatives.

By Component, Solutions Dominated with a 65.10% Market Share in 2025; Services Segment Recorded the Fastest-growth with a CAGR of 11.80%

Solution segment of the anomaly detection market holds the majority market share, as it has widespread use of software tools such as fraud detection and prevention, network monitoring, among others. Services are growing very quickly as companies look to consulting, deployment and maintenance assistance.

By End-User, IT and Telecom Led with a 28.70% Share in 2025; Healthcare is Expected to be the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 23.20%

The IT and Telecom is the largest market in applying anomaly detection to track large-scale data traffic, improve cybersecurity and maintain network stability. The healthcare segment is projected to be the fastest growing end-user segment as it is more and more being applied in patient data monitoring, fraud detection amongst insurance providers and predictive diagnostics.

By Deployment, the Cloud Segment Held a 60.40% Share in 2025; On-Premise Grew Fastest with a CAGR of 10.90%

Cloud dominates in terms of market as it is scalable, flexible and cost effective for monitoring real-time abnormalities. On-premise deployment is expected to increase at the fastest rate, especially with industries that emphasizes utmost security of data and compliance.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America dominated the Anomaly Detection Market and accounted for 45.61% of revenue share as North America is one of the early adopters of emerging technologies, such as AI technology, big data and cloud analytics.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Anomaly Detection Market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 17.20% due to rising digital transformation and increasing cyber security concerns.

Recent Developments:

In July 2025 , AWS made multivariate anomaly detection generally available in its IoT SiteWise service, enabling industrial customers to detect anomalies across multiple correlated equipment parameters. This enhancement strengthens predictive maintenance capabilities, helping industries minimize downtime and improve operational efficiency through advanced AI-driven analytics.

, AWS made multivariate anomaly detection generally available in its IoT SiteWise service, enabling industrial customers to detect anomalies across multiple correlated equipment parameters. This enhancement strengthens predictive maintenance capabilities, helping industries minimize downtime and improve operational efficiency through advanced AI-driven analytics. In April 2025, Anodot Ltd. unveiled a dedicated business unit called Umbrella, focusing on its cloud cost-management (FinOps) platform for MSPs and large enterprises. The new unit includes three major feature releases and positions Anodot’s anomaly-detection capabilities at the core of its cost-optimization strategy.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Adoption & Usage Landscape – helps you understand the penetration of anomaly detection solutions across enterprise sizes and industries, highlighting usage frequency and sector-specific adoption dynamics that signal market maturity and growth potential.

– helps you understand the penetration of anomaly detection solutions across enterprise sizes and industries, highlighting usage frequency and sector-specific adoption dynamics that signal market maturity and growth potential. AI & ML Solution Frameworks – helps you identify the technology backbone of the market by analyzing the share of ML-based versus rule-based systems, algorithm preferences, and the evolving dominance of deep learning in anomaly detection.

– helps you identify the technology backbone of the market by analyzing the share of ML-based versus rule-based systems, algorithm preferences, and the evolving dominance of deep learning in anomaly detection. Revenue & Business Model Insights – helps you evaluate how leading players monetize their offerings by tracking the revenue split between solutions and services, uncovering strategic focus areas across the value chain.

– helps you evaluate how leading players monetize their offerings by tracking the revenue split between solutions and services, uncovering strategic focus areas across the value chain. Funding & Investment Momentum – helps you assess capital flow and innovation trends by analyzing venture funding rounds, M&A activity, and R&D spending patterns among key market participants.

– helps you assess capital flow and innovation trends by analyzing venture funding rounds, M&A activity, and R&D spending patterns among key market participants. Risk Management & Performance Reliability – helps you gauge implementation effectiveness by monitoring false positive rates, anomaly detection response times, and incident resolution efficiency across industries.

– helps you gauge implementation effectiveness by monitoring false positive rates, anomaly detection response times, and incident resolution efficiency across industries. Security & Compliance Impact Metrics – helps you understand how anomaly detection contributes to cybersecurity resilience by tracking security incidents prevented and compliance adherence improvements driven by AI-enabled detection tools.

