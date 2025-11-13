New Two-Volume Book UNJUST GAGGLE OF GAVELS Exposes Corruption in Oklahoma Medical Laboratory Industry

Charleston, SC, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma-based entrepreneur and innovator William Brooke Webb Jr. built a successful medical reference laboratory with nothing more than idea and ambition, and before long, he found himself managing over 50 employees at multiple locations. As a result of his hard work and determination, QSS Labs was thriving, and Webb had found his passion¾until the day he discovered a salesman for Henry Schein, Inc., a man with whom Webb shared both a close working relationship and a friendship, had opened a competing lab. The emotional and legal fallout is the subject of his two-volume work, “Unjust Gaggle of Gavels.”

In “Unjust Gaggle of Gavels,” Webb alleges that his former friend opened Dax Laboratories in secret and began actively sabotaging QSS Labs by inflating prices, accusing Webb of fraud and driving doctors away from the business through non-disclosure agreements. As a recourse, Webb contacted Henry Schein, Inc. to report their employee, but he maintains after he blew the whistle he went from their number one customer to their number one target. “This book lays out the litany of liabilities that were unleashed by Henry Schein, Inc. on its number one customer in the Oklahoma market,” Webb says.

However, Webb is quick to point out that the purpose of his book is not to air his grievances but to educate and caution others within the medical laboratory field. “It is my hope that my story will give those who have experienced similar attacks the confidence to come forward,” Webb says. And through it all, Webb has found an even bigger passion: exposing corruption in the medical laboratory industry. “I hope you enjoy reading this as much as I am enjoying investigating the ongoing crimes within the Oklahoma medical laboratory industry,” he says.

“Unjust Gavel of Gavels: Volume 1” is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. “Unjust Gaggle of Gavels: Volume 2” is coming soon!

William Brooke Webb Jr. is an innovator and entrepreneur within the medical laboratory field. He founded QSS Labs where he oversaw a team of more than 50 employees at multiple locations. As a whistleblower against Henry Schein, Inc., he faced retaliation that threatened his business and livelihood. He is now on a mission to empower others to stand up, share their stories, and survive similar attacks while shedding light on ongoing challenges in the Oklahoma medical laboratory space.

