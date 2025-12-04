The Little Boy's Journey Through The Emotions of Stuttering in School

Charleston, SC, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where approximately 80 million people experience some form of stuttering, Scott V. Hahn's The Little Boy Presents: The Little Boy’s Blocks offers a heartfelt glimpse into the life of a young boy navigating the complexities of having this speech disorder. According to The Stuttering Foundation, stuttering affects about 5 percent of children at some point in their lives. This often leads to a rollercoaster of anxiety, fear, and hope, especially in social settings like a classroom. The story captures a little boy's daily journey of stuttering, from knowing he has an impediment, his fear of being called upon to read aloud in class and have a “block,” and his hope that one day he can give away his block to someone else.



Vivid moments, like the boy’s confidence that he won’t stutter today, his heart racing and ridicule when he does stutter, and returning home to a loving family that may not even know he stutters, illustrate the emotional rollercoaster he faces. Through engaging storytelling, Hahn emphasizes that stuttering can become part of a child’s identity – an identity that people young and old often navigate unbeknownst to others.



Key themes in The Little Boy Presents: The Little Boy’s Blocks include:

- The daily challenges of living with a stutter, including ridicule often faced

- The importance of hope and resilience

- The impact of empathy and support from peers and family

- A recognition of all those who live courageously with their blocks



Scott V. Hahn structures the narrative to resonate with anyone who has ever stuttered or knows someone who does, making it relatable and impactful. The Little Boy Presents: The Little Boy’s Blocks is not just a story about stuttering; it is a celebration and recognition of the daily life of stutterers worldwide.



The Little Boy Presents: The Little Boy's Blocks is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.



About the Author: Scott V. Hahn is an attorney and lifelong resident of Omaha, Nebraska. After years of practicing law, he began writing about his life experiences, exploring their emotional impact and the lessons he learned. Through his writing, Scott discovered that childhood holds some of the most important stories that need to be shared. In his book, The Little Boy Presents: The Little Boy’s Blocks, he connects with readers facing a similar challenge, encouraging them to recognize they are not alone. Scott hopes that by sharing his story, through The Little Boy, readers will find the courage to tell their stories that most need to be heard.

