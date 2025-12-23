Baxley’s Coastal Adventure: Discovering Joy and Nature's Magic in South Carolina

Charleston, SC, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Reel Joy in Life is the second book in the enchanting series featuring Baxley as she embarks on a delightful adventure along the picturesque South Carolina coast. This time, she is joined by her cousin Ben, her mother, and their adorable pug, Penny. The vibrant charm of South Carolina's coast sets the stage for a journey filled with laughter, exploration, and unforgettable memories. As the salty breeze dances through the air, Baxley and Ben revel in their new adventure, with laughter echoing across the sunlit marsh. The marsh comes alive with movement and color, transforming an ordinary day into a magical experience.



In The Reel Joy in Life, readers are invited to explore the lush landscapes where every moment is filled with excitement. The marsh teems with colorful wildlife, creating a tapestry of sights and sounds that spark the imagination. From playful encounters with local creatures to serene moments of reflection by the water's edge, each day brings new discoveries that deepen the bond between Baxley and Ben.



Through their shared experiences, they uncover essential lessons about love, gratitude, and the importance of cherishing nature's gifts. The enchanting scenery serves as a reminder of the beauty life offers, encouraging readers to appreciate the little things that bring happiness. By the end of their journey, Baxley and Ben learn that true joy lies in togetherness, love, and the wonders of the natural world.



Key themes in The Reel Joy in Life include:

- The magic of family connections

- The joy of exploration and adventure

- The beauty of nature and its gifts

- The importance of love and gratitude

- Creating lasting memories together



Gene Baxley Schwiers structures the narrative to inspire young readers to seek their own joyful experiences, and Sarah Sneeden’s artwork brilliantly brings the story to life. What surprises await Baxley and her friends next?



The Reel Joy in Life is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.



About the Author: A longtime talent acquisition leader in her former career, Gene Baxley Schwiers is passionate about helping others achieve their dreams. She now applies that passion as a writer, helping young people fall in love with the joys of childhood. She lives with her two rescued cats on the beautiful South Carolina coast. A portion of her books’ profits will be donated to a charity that provides compassionate care and forever homes to animals. The quote that shapes her life is “It is never too late to become the person you should have been.” This is the second book in the series, following A Garden Tail.

About the Artist: Sarah Sneeden is an artist whose work is found in Twigs and Leaves Gallery in Waynesville, NC and Mountain Mist Gallery in Cashiers, NC. Trained at the Famous Artists School, the New York Institute of Photography, and the Portrait Institute of New York, she is a voracious reader who lives life to the fullest, conveying emotion in her work through vibrant color and a sensitive touch. Sarah is proud to spend her days painting among pets, flowers, books, music, and artistic paraphernalia at her private home studio in North Carolina.

