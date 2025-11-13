Cribl Enables Granular Control of Event-Level Data with Google Security Operations Ingestion API Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced a new integration with Google Security Operations Ingestion API. This integration establishes Cribl Stream as a high-performance pathway for routing high-volume and high-variety telemetry data into Google Security Operations.

The new integration provides customers with a best-in-class data pipeline that offers superior scale and performance through optimized batch sizing and quadrupled throughput. Customers can now use Cribl Stream’s integration with the Ingestion API to simplify data ingestion and enable per-event labeling. This granular control over event-level data allows for faster identification of critical security events, leading to improved efficiency and a stronger security posture.

“Security teams are drowning in data, and with this new integration, we’re giving customers per-event labeling to make it easier to quickly identify and act on critical events,” said Vlad Melnik, Vice President of Global Alliances at Cribl. “By integrating the power of Cribl Stream with Google Security Operations Ingestion API, we’re giving customers an unprecedented level of choice, control, and flexibility. This move cuts through the data noise, accelerates the ability to triage and respond to incidents, and further establishes Cribl’s commitment to providing customers with a high-scale data pipeline across the ecosystem.”

Unlocking Per-Event Labeling for Enhanced Security

With the introduction of per-event labeling, customers can move beyond tagging data at the batch level and can now apply high-fidelity labels and metadata to individual security events before they are routed into Google Security Operations. This granular control improves incident response times, offering several immediate benefits:

Accelerated Prioritization: Security analysts can instantly filter and prioritize events based on specific, high-value labels.

Security analysts can instantly filter and prioritize events based on specific, high-value labels. Streamlined Investigation: Metadata is preserved and applied at the source, reducing the time needed to categorize and investigate critical alerts.

Metadata is preserved and applied at the source, reducing the time needed to categorize and investigate critical alerts. Increased Control: Customers sending data to Google Security Operations can gain additional control and efficiency.





The new integration is available today in Cribl Stream. More information about how customers can immediately take advantage of this new integration is available here .

About Cribl

Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, empowers organizations to transform their data strategy for the AI era. Customers use Cribl’s vendor-agnostic solutions to analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data from any source or to any destination, delivering the choice, control, and flexibility required to adapt to their ever-changing needs. Cribl’s AI-powered product suite, which is used by Fortune 1000 companies globally, is purpose-built for IT and Security, including Cribl Stream , the industry’s leading observability pipeline; Cribl Edge , an intelligent vendor-neutral agent; Cribl Search , the industry’s first search-in-place solution; and, Cribl Lake and Lakehouse, turnkey open format storage solutions designed for telemetry volume and variety. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

