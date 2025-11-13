Sakon Names Joe Fasanella Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Next-Phase Growth of the Intelligent Telecom Cloud

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sakon, the company redefining enterprise connectivity through its Telecom Cloud, today announced that Joe Fasanella has joined as Chief Revenue Officer to lead the company’s next phase of global growth. Built to simplify the complex and predict the uncertain, Sakon’s Telecom Cloud unifies every dimension of enterprise connectivity across network, mobility, and expense into a single intelligent system that turns data into foresight and operations into opportunity.

As a market-maker in enterprise transformation, Fasanella brings a rare combination of operational discipline and visionary growth leadership to Sakon. A transformational go-to-market executive with a record of scaling multi-billion-dollar revenue engines, he has spent more than two decades building global partner ecosystems and driving customer outcomes that reshape markets.

In his new role, Fasanella will align Global Sales, Partner Ecosystems, Solution Consulting, Marketing, and Revenue Operations to help customers gain clarity, control, and measurable value from their connectivity investments.

“Sakon Telecom Cloud presents a timely response to the ‘enterprise telecom gap,’” noted Fasanella, “connecting carrier services to enterprise IT operations, unlocking value and new revenue streams from a massive addressable telecom management market. This is a significant opportunity.”

Fasanella joins Sakon following senior leadership roles at ServiceNow, Coupa, and CA Technologies, where he and his teams drove billions in annual contract value and forged alliances with consultancies such as Accenture, IBM, Cognizant, and Deloitte over decades. His experience will be central to expanding Sakon’s reach and defining the Telecom Cloud category worldwide.

“Sakon is meeting the moment and moving it forward,” added Fasanella. “Enterprises everywhere are under pressure to do more with less, to simplify, predict, and perform. Telecom Cloud provides them with the intelligence they need to manage complexity and turn connectivity into competitive advantage.”

Powering Predictive, Connected Enterprises

From global manufacturers to financial leaders, organizations use Sakon to see and control what was once invisible, turning disconnected telecom systems into a living network of intelligence. Telecom Cloud integrates seamlessly with ServiceNow, combining AI-driven insights, automated workflows, and real-time data exchange to help enterprises unlock efficiency, eliminate waste, and redirect savings into innovation.

During its next phase of growth, Sakon is expanding its platform integrations, embedding agentic solutions into workflows wherever enterprises operate, ServiceNow, Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, and more. Sakon's fintech stack provides best-in-class IT financial management to target all IT spend and beyond.

“Joe’s arrival signals the acceleration of our growth journey,” said Andy Goorno, CEO of Sakon.

“His experience building ecosystems and empowering teams aligns perfectly with our mission to make intelligent connectivity the foundation of enterprise transformation.”



About Sakon

Sakon is the Telecom Cloud, helping global enterprises automate, manage, and predict their telecom and mobility operations.

As early pioneers who created the first complete global telecom system of record and delivered breakthroughs in telecom lifecycle management, Sakon continues to evolve with cutting-edge solutions. Its intelligent platform unifies enterprises and their telecom service-provider partners with real-time data exchange, automated workflows, and AI-driven capabilities that eliminate complexity and drive measurable outcomes.

Sakon also believes that growth should serve people, where all innovation begins. The company’s global teams strive to make connectivity smarter and simpler, building technology that empowers enterprises, strengthens partnerships, and reshapes how the world experiences telecom. Through its support of Kids Connect Global, Sakon helps bring digital access and educational opportunity to children in underserved regions, extending the company’s mission and purpose by forging meaningful connection.

For more information, visit www.sakon.com.

