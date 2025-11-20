AP Copilot to Host Official Launch Celebration

BURLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AP Copilot, a B2B fintech payments platform, today announced it will host an official launch celebration on November 20, 2025. The event marks a major milestone as AP Copilot brings its revolutionary virtual card solution to market, fundamentally changing how midmarket businesses approach accounts payable.

Born from the technology backbone of Sakon, a leader in enterprise telecom management, AP Copilot focuses exclusively on transforming AP operations. While Sakon continues serving enterprise clients for telecom operations, AP Copilot leverages the same proven technology infrastructure to tackle a different challenge: turning accounts payable from a cost center into a profit center.

"AP Copilot elevates a long-neglected function into a real strategic lever for the business. It's a shift finance teams have needed for years," said Andy Goorno, CEO of Sakon.

Platform Features and Capabilities

AP Copilot's AI-powered platform delivers several game-changing capabilities:

Industry-leading 1.5% uncapped cash back on virtual card payments, turning AP into a revenue generator

High virtual card acceptance rates, significantly exceeding industry standards

AI-driven payment optimization that automatically identifies the best payment method for each vendor

Seamless integration with existing accounting systems and workflows

Straight-Through Processing with an expanding network of API-connected suppliers

Global payment wallets in 22+ currencies

Real-time spend visibility and automated reconciliation

Enhanced fraud protection through single-use virtual card technology





"For too long, businesses have accepted that paying bills is simply a cost of doing business," said Dan Hughes, President of Sakon and Founder of AP Copilot. "AP Copilot changes that reality by turning everyday payments into a source of meaningful value."

The AI technology proves particularly significant, enabling AP Copilot to achieve virtual card acceptance rates that outpace competitors by meaningful margins. This directly addresses the primary barrier businesses face when attempting to shift from checks and ACH to more profitable payment methods.

"In the AI world, AP Copilot is rare. Our team saw around the corner, engineered simplicity, and proved it with billions in payments before launch," said Amine Doukkali, COO of Sakon.

The November 20 launch celebration will bring together AP Copilot team members, early customers, and industry partners to commemorate the platform's market entry and growing momentum.

About AP Copilot

AP Copilot is a B2B fintech payments platform that transforms accounts payable from a cost center into a profit center. Built on proven enterprise technology infrastructure and powered by strategic banking partnerships, AP Copilot delivers industry-leading cash back rates, superior virtual card acceptance, and AI-driven payment optimization. Operating as a distinct business unit within Sakon, AP Copilot serves midmarket companies seeking to modernize AP operations while generating meaningful returns on every payment.

For more information, visit www.apcopilot.com

About Sakon

Sakon is the Telecom Cloud, helping global enterprises automate, manage, and predict their telecom and mobility operations. As early pioneers in telecom lifecycle management, Sakon's intelligent platform unifies enterprises with their telecom service-provider partners through real-time data exchange, automated workflows, and AI-driven capabilities. Through its support of Kids Connect Global, Sakon helps bring digital access and educational opportunity to children in underserved regions.

For more information, visit www.sakon.com

