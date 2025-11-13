GaN Chargers Power Up: Market Set for 20.8% CAGR by 2030

Boston, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Gallium Nitride (GaN) Powered Charger: Global Markets” is projected to grow from $1.4 billion in 2025 to $3.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the global market for GaN (Gallium Nitride) chargers, examining key trends and revenue across the segments of power range, device type, sales channel, and region. It covers the major regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Additionally, the report explores emerging technologies and the competitive landscape, concluding with profiles of leading companies in the industry. This overview provides insights into the market’s structure and future growth opportunities.

The GaN-powered charger market is especially relevant now due to the growing demand for faster, more energy-efficient charging solutions and the shift toward USB-C Power Delivery and EV infrastructure. This report helps stakeholders understand the market’s segmentation, emerging trends, and challenges like cost and compatibility issues. It helps manufacturers, solution providers, and investors in navigating the transition from traditional silicon to GaN technology, offering insights crucial for innovation and competitiveness in the evolving power electronics landscape.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Rising Demand for Fast Charging and Multi-Device Charging Worldwide: With the growing number of personal electronic devices, users expect faster charging and the ability to charge multiple gadgets simultaneously. GaN chargers meet this demand by offering high power output and multi-port functionality in a compact form.

Increasing Focus on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: Governments and consumers are prioritizing energy-efficient technologies to reduce environmental impact. GaN chargers are more efficient than traditional silicon-based ones, converting power with less heat loss and supporting global sustainability goals.

The Proliferation of USB-C Power Delivery: USB-C PD is becoming the universal standard for charging across various devices. GaN technology supports this trend by enabling compact, high-power chargers that are compatible with USB-C, ensuring fast and standardized charging.

Growing EV Demand Worldwide: The surge in electric vehicle adoption is driving the need for efficient, high-power charging solutions. GaN’s ability to handle high voltages and improve power conversion makes it ideal for integration into EV charging systems.

Government Infrastructure Integration of Universal Charging Solutions: Governments are investing in universal charging infrastructure to support smart cities and EV growth. GaN chargers, with their compact size and compatibility with global standards, are suited for public and commercial charging deployments.

Increasing Adoption of Compact Charging Solutions: Modern consumers prefer lightweight and portable chargers for convenience. GaN’s superior efficiency allows manufacturers to design smaller chargers without compromising on power, making them perfect for travel and everyday use.

Request a sample copy of the global market for GaN-Powered chargers report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $1.3 billion Market size forecast $3.7 billion Growth rate CAGR of 20.8% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Power Range, Device Type, Sales Channel, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., China, India, Japan, South Korea, South America, Middle East and Africa Market Drivers Rising demand for fast charging and multi-device charging worldwide.

Increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability.

The proliferation of USB-C power delivery.

Growing EV demand worldwide.

Government infrastructure integration of universal charging solutions.

Increasing adoption of compact charging solutions.

Interesting facts:

Smartphones and tablets will continue to dominate the GaN-powered charger market through 2030. They accounted for 55.4% of the market in 2024. The higher market share for smartphones and tablets is due to massive global mobile device penetration and regulatory mandates like USB-C standardization.

The European market is expected to achieve high growth during the forecasting period due to strong regulatory mandates that are driving rapid adoption of USB-C standardization and GaN charging technology.

Emerging startups:

Stuffcool is an Indian brand offering GaN-based chargers for laptops, smartphones, and gaming consoles.

CMF (by Nothing) is a U.K.-based company established in 2023 that builds GaN-powered chargers for smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

MokkoMotto is an India-based company that designs and manufactures India's first indigenous GaN charger, optimized for local conditions and devices.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the global GaN-powered charger market's projected size and growth rate?

The global GaN-powered charger market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $3.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2025 to 2030.

What factors are driving the growth of the global GaN-powered charger market?

The factors driving the growth of the GaN-powered charger market are the rising consumer demand for fast charging and multi-device charging capabilities, with GaN chargers offering up to 3x faster charging speeds while enabling simultaneous charging of multiple devices. Additionally, the increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability is driving adoption, as GaN chargers achieve up to 95% energy conversion rates and reduce energy loss by up to 9.8% compared to traditional silicon-based chargers.

What are the challenges and opportunities of the market?

High-cost premiums for silicon chargers and compatibility issues with older devices that lack fast-charging protocols create barriers for price-sensitive consumers, requiring compatibility verification before purchase. Growing demand for fast charging and multi-device capabilities, increasing focus on energy-efficient sustainability solutions, and potential for cost reduction as manufacturing processes mature and scale up, enabling broader market penetration.

Which product type segment will be dominant through 2030?

Smartphones and tablets will continue to dominate the GaN charger market through 2030. While the laptop segment shows the highest growth rate at 21.5% CAGR and the multi-device segment has the fastest growth at 23.5% CAGR, smartphones and tablets will maintain their dominance due to global market penetration of mobile devices and regulatory mandates like USB-C standardization. The multi-device segment, although growing rapidly, is unlikely to overtake the established smartphone/tablet segment by 2030.

Which region has the highest market share in the global GaN-powered charger market?

Asia-Pacific dominates the global GaN-powered charger market with the highest market share of 35.2% in 2024. The region also shows strong growth potential with a 21.9% CAGR through 2030, driven by manufacturing dominance and high smartphone penetration. North America follows as the second-largest region with 29.8% market share, while Europe holds 23.6%.

Market leaders include:

ANKER INNOVATIONS

ARTMU KOREA CO. LTD.

ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.

AUKEY OFFICIAL

BASEUS.COM

BELKIN

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

LENOVO

NIMBLE

SAMSUNG

SHENZHEN XINSPOWER TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

SPIGEN KOREA INC.

STUFFCOOL

UGREEN

VISIONTEK.COM

XIAOMI

ZAGG INC.

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement, and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.