New York, USA, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Set to Reach New Heights at a CAGR of ~7% by 2032, Driven by Rising Chronic Disease Burden and Technological Advancements | DelveInsight

The global active implantable medical devices market is being driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular, neurological, and hearing disorders, as well as ongoing technological advancements in device development worldwide. This, combined with a stronger focus on early diagnosis and patient awareness, is contributing to greater adoption and broader access to innovative implantable solutions.

DelveInsight's Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading active implantable medical devices companies' market shares, challenges, active implantable medical devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key active implantable medical devices companies in the market.

Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Summary

The global active implantable medical devices market size is expected to increase from ~ USD 27 billion in 2024 to ~ USD 45 billion by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth.

in 2024 to ~ by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth. The global active implantable medical devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The leading companies working in the active implantable medical devices market include Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC., Axonics, Inc., Aleva Neurotherapeutics, Sonova Holding AG, Bioventus Inc., CARMAT, Jarvik Heart Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, MicroTransponder Inc., MED-EL Medical Electronics, NeuroPace, Inc., NEVRO CORP., Shree Pacetronix, Cochlear Ltd., Berlin Heart, Blackrock Neurotech, and others.

and others. Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the active implantable medical devices market during the forecast period.

Within the implantable cardiovascular devices segment of the active implantable medical devices market, the implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) category held the largest share in 2024.

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Active Implantable Medical Devices Market

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The growing prevalence of chronic health conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and hearing impairments, remains a key factor propelling the active implantable medical devices market. Cardiovascular ailments like atrial fibrillation, tachycardia, and bradycardia are becoming more common due to aging populations and lifestyle-related risks. Likewise, the rise in neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy is fueling the demand for implantable neurostimulators that enhance patient outcomes. At the same time, the increasing incidence of hearing loss is boosting the use of cochlear implants to restore hearing and improve quality of life. Together, these escalating health challenges underscore the crucial role of active implantable medical devices in facilitating early diagnosis, effective treatment, and enhanced long-term patient care worldwide.

Increase in Product Development Activities

The global active implantable medical devices market is experiencing robust growth, driven by continuous innovation and technological advancements. Manufacturers are emphasizing miniaturization, extended battery longevity, and improved connectivity to optimize device performance. The integration of AI-based monitoring and wireless data transfer is enhancing precision and user convenience. Rising R&D investments are expanding the clinical scope of AIMDs, from cardiac rhythm regulation to neurostimulation and hearing restoration. These developments are fueling adoption in hospitals, clinics, and home-care environments, establishing AIMDs as essential components of modern healthcare.

Increased Awareness and Early Diagnosis

Rising awareness of chronic diseases and the value of early diagnosis is driving the increased use of active implantable medical devices. Enhanced public health initiatives, improved screening programs, and better patient education are motivating people to seek prompt medical evaluation. Early identification of cardiovascular, neurological, and auditory conditions enables proactive treatment, with active implantable devices playing a vital role in managing and slowing disease progression. This growing emphasis on preventive healthcare is improving patient outcomes while fueling global demand for advanced implantable technologies.

Regional Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Insights

North America, led by the United States, holds the largest share of the global active implantable medical devices market, accounting for approximately 41% of the total in 2024. This dominance is driven by several key factors, foremost among them the growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases. Coronary heart disease, the most prevalent cardiac condition in the region, continues to fuel demand for implantable monitoring and therapeutic devices aimed at reducing mortality and improving patient outcomes.

Additionally, the region faces a rising prevalence of age-related conditions, such as hearing loss, particularly as the elderly population continues to expand. With an increasingly aging demographic, demand for sophisticated diagnostic, monitoring, and therapeutic technologies is accelerating. The intersection of cardiovascular and sensory health challenges is sustaining strong market growth and reinforcing North America’s position as a global leader in innovation and adoption of active implantable medical technologies.

Europe’s active implantable medical devices market is experiencing significant growth, driven by shifting demographics, increasing clinical needs, and rapid technological advancements. By 2030, over one-fifth of Europe’s population will be over 65, contributing to a surge in age-related diseases such as cardiovascular disorders and atrial fibrillation (AFib), which already affects around 11 million people across the continent.

This rising disease burden is increasing the need for advanced and continuous monitoring systems to help prevent complications like stroke and heart failure. Technological innovation is at the center of this transformation, as the market moves from traditional, bulky monitoring devices to compact, user-friendly tools such as wearable ECG patches and mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) systems that enhance comfort and long-term use.

Furthermore, the integration of AI and machine learning in implantable devices is transforming disease management by enabling predictive analytics, adaptive treatment, and real-time clinical decision-making. Cloud-based connectivity further enhances remote monitoring and data sharing, streamlining clinical processes and improving patient outcomes.

The Asia-Pacific active implantable medical devices market is also expanding rapidly, with a projected CAGR of 8.13% between 2025 and 2032. This growth is driven by demographic trends, rising disease incidence, and rapid technology adoption. The region’s vast and aging population, particularly in China, Japan, and India, is seeing a sharp rise in chronic health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, atrial fibrillation, and neurological disorders. These dynamics are creating sustained demand for cutting-edge implantable medical solutions across the region.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Active Implantable Medical Devices Market

In July 2025, Cochlear Limited announced that the FDA had approved the Cochlear™ Nucleus® Nexa™ System, the world’s first and only smart cochlear implant system.

announced that the FDA had approved the Cochlear™ Nucleus® Nexa™ System, the world’s first and only smart cochlear implant system. In June 2025, CARMAT announced that the first commercial implants of its Aeson® artificial heart had been carried out outside the European Union (EU). Two Aeson® artificial hearts were implanted in Israel during the week beginning May 26, 2025.

announced that the first commercial implants of its Aeson® artificial heart had been carried out outside the European Union (EU). Two Aeson® artificial hearts were implanted in Israel during the week beginning May 26, 2025. In March 2025, Medtronic Japan Co., Ltd. announced the successive launch in Japan of the Aurora EV-ICD™ MRI device and the Epsila EV™ MRI Lead (collectively referred to as the “Aurora EV-ICD system”), designed for the treatment of ventricular arrhythmias.

announced the successive launch in Japan of the Aurora EV-ICD™ MRI device and the Epsila EV™ MRI Lead (collectively referred to as the “Aurora EV-ICD system”), designed for the treatment of ventricular arrhythmias. In February 2025, BIOTRONIK signed an agreement to sell its Vascular Intervention (VI) division to Teleflex Incorporated, a global medical technology leader. The transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2025. Both companies will work together to ensure a seamless transition and successful completion of the deal.

signed an agreement to sell its Vascular Intervention (VI) division to Teleflex Incorporated, a global medical technology leader. The transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2025. Both companies will work together to ensure a seamless transition and successful completion of the deal. In February 2025, Olympus Corporation of Asia Pacific Limited announced a key milestone for its iTind™ device, expanding its availability across major markets in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This expansion aligns with the company’s mission to enhance people’s health, safety, and overall quality of life. Already available in the United States and Europe, the iTind procedure offers a minimally invasive treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), commonly referred to as an enlarged prostate. With its upcoming launch in Korea in March, the device will now be accessible in six APAC markets.

announced a key milestone for its iTind™ device, expanding its availability across major markets in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This expansion aligns with the company’s mission to enhance people’s health, safety, and overall quality of life. Already available in the United States and Europe, the iTind procedure offers a minimally invasive treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), commonly referred to as an enlarged prostate. With its upcoming launch in Korea in March, the device will now be accessible in six APAC markets. In January 2025, BIOTRONIK, a global leader in cardiovascular, endovascular, and neuromodulation technologies, announced the first human implantations in the BIO|Master.CSP study, which is evaluating the investigational next-generation Solia CSP S pacing lead from BIOTRONIK when placed in the left bundle branch area (LBBA).

a global leader in cardiovascular, endovascular, and neuromodulation technologies, announced the first human implantations in the BIO|Master.CSP study, which is evaluating the investigational next-generation Solia CSP S pacing lead from BIOTRONIK when placed in the left bundle branch area (LBBA). In January 2025, Sequana Medical announced that the US FDA had approved the alfapump — the first active implantable medical device in the United States designed to automatically and continuously transfer ascitic fluid from the abdomen to the bladder.

What are Active Implantable Medical Devices?

Active implantable medical devices are sophisticated medical technologies designed to be fully or partially inserted into the human body, where they remain and function using an internal power source. These devices continuously monitor, support, or replace physiological functions to manage chronic conditions, restore normal bodily operations, or improve the patient’s quality of life. Common examples include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), neurostimulators, cochlear implants, and insulin pumps. AIMDs represent a significant advancement in personalized healthcare, combining bioengineering, electronics, and materials science to enable precise and long-term therapeutic intervention within the body.

Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Active Implantable Medical Devices Market CAGR ~7% Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Size by 2032 ~USD 45 Billion Key Active Implantable Medical Devices Companies Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC., Axonics, Inc., Aleva Neurotherapeutics, Sonova Holding AG, Bioventus Inc., CARMAT, Jarvik Heart Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, MicroTransponder Inc., MED-EL Medical Electronics, NeuroPace, Inc., NEVRO CORP., Shree Pacetronix, Cochlear Ltd., Berlin Heart, Blackrock Neurotech, and others

Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Assessment

Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Segmentation Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Implantable Cardiovascular Devices [Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Ventricular Assist Devices, Implantable Pacemakers, and Implantable Heart Monitors/Insertable Loop Recorders], Implantable Neurostimulators [Deep Brain Stimulators, Spinal Cord Stimulators, Sacral Nerve Stimulators, and Others], Hearing Implants, Others Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Segmentation By Portability: Stationary and Portable Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Layout 8 Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.