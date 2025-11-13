Parsley Health Relaunches Longevity Labs to Turn Lab Results Into Real Action

New York, New York , Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsley Health, the nationally recognized functional medicine practice that combines advanced diagnostics with a root-cause approach to care, announced the relaunch of Parsley Longevity Labs, a nationwide membership program that gives members more than data - it provides clarity, insight, and actionable steps to optimize their health and longevity.



Unlike typical lab testing, which can leave patients confused about their results, Parsley Longevity Labs offers an advanced annual biomarker panel with a 30-minute clinical review by a trained functional medicine clinician, providing a level of personalized care rarely found in functional lab services. This review session transforms raw data into a clear, actionable plan, helping members understand what’s optimal, what needs attention, and how to take proactive steps toward long-term health.



“Most lab results leave patients with more questions than answers,” said Robin Berzin, MD, Founder and CEO of Parsley Health. “ Parsley Longevity Labs turns lab testing into meaningful conversation with a functional medicine expert, who can help members interpret their data, see what’s working and what isn’t, and take proactive steps to optimize their health. These are the same advanced labs we’ve used to diagnose, treat, and transform the health of more than 50,000 patients at Parsley Health.”



What’s included in the Parsley Longevity Labs membership:





Parsley Health Longevity Labs turns lab results into real action.

One annual advanced lab panel covering 80+ biomarkers, including metabolic, hormonal, cardiovascular, and nutrient status markers.

covering 80+ biomarkers, including metabolic, hormonal, cardiovascular, and nutrient status markers. Results delivered in a secure digital dashboard , with physician-reviewed notes highlighting what’s optimal - not just “in range.”

, with physician-reviewed notes highlighting what’s optimal - not just “in range.” Nationwide access to over 2,000 locations for lab draws

to over 2,000 locations for lab draws Optional Clinical Review Visit: a 30-minute virtual consultation with a Parsley Health clinician to personalize recommendations for nutrition, lifestyle, fitness, supplements, and next-step testing, plus 14 days of follow-up messaging for questions

Parsley Longevity Labs is available for $350 per year, or $550 when paired with the Clinical Review Visit. New York and New Jersey follow a two-step payment process due to regional lab regulations, but total cost remains the same.



Coming soon, Parsley Health will introduce a BYO (Bring Your Own) Labs option, allowing members to share existing lab results with a Parsley board-certified clinician for a seamless path from data to action.



For more information on Parsley Longevity Labs, visit www.parsleyhealth.com/labs.

About Parsley Health



Parsley Health is a functional medicine practice redefining primary care with a personalized, root-cause approach to medicine. Parsley's proprietary functional health protocols combine advanced diagnostics, nutrition, lifestyle guidance, and physician-led treatment plans to address chronic conditions such as autoimmune diseases, hormone imbalances, digestive issues, and metabolic dysfunction. Parsley Health's care is delivered through a digital-first platform that is available nationwide, with centers in New York City and Los Angeles, and covered by many major insurers. Learn more at www.parsleyhealth.com.

Press inquiries

Parsley Health

https://www.parsleyhealth.com

Talia Rotenberg

talia@stanton-company.com

310-339-3591