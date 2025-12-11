Parsley Health Launches BYO Labs Review: The First Clinician-Led Service Turning Outside Lab Data Into Personalized Health Plans

New York, New York, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsley Health, the nationally recognized functional medicine platform known for combining advanced diagnostics with root-cause medical care, today announced the launch of BYO Labs Review, the first and only clinical lab review visit that turns lab results from any platform into a personalized action plan.





BYO Labs Review introduces a new standard of clinician-led interpretation

U.S. direct-to-consumer lab testing was valued at $1.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to more than double over the next decade. Yet as advanced biomarker testing grows in popularity, longevity-focused individuals, health optimizers, and people seeking answers to persistent symptoms typically receive numeric results, automated dashboards, and AI-generated summaries without real doctors in the loop. Meanwhile, primary care doctors lack both the training and the time to translate advanced biomarker data into actionable next steps that improve health outcomes. The result is frustrated consumers swimming in data, looking for real answers, and wanting to speak to an actual doctor.

Parsley Health has closed both of these major gaps in the market with one single, seamless offering: The BYO Labs Review. Developed by Parsley Health’s expert functional medicine team of physicians, who have helped more than 50,000 patients transform their health, the BYO Labs Review is now accessible to anyone with lab results nationwide.

The BYO Functional Lab Review includes 30 minutes live with a Parsley Health board-certified functional medicine clinician who has gone through specialized training to interpret advanced lab data. It also includes a whole-person health assessment that covers medical history, nutrition and detailed lifestyle factors, as well as Parsley’s proprietary symptom severity score. The Parsley clinician uses the whole-person assessment, the symptom score, and the lab data provided, to connect the dots across the individuals’ symptoms and health goals, and to provide a clear set of next steps: a personalized action plan based on this unique data set.

A New Standard of Clinician-Led Interpretation

“BYO Labs Review is the first clinician-based service that integrates outside labs with Parsley’s proprietary whole-person health assessment and symptom severity score, so our board-certified clinicians have the full context they need to create a personalized, actionable plan,” said Robin Berzin, MD, Founder and CEO of Parsley Health. “Parsley clinicians are uniquely trained to identify early imbalances—such as shifts in

thyroid function, inflammation patterns, hormone changes, nutrient deficiencies, toxin burdens, and metabolic trends—that conventional care often overlooks.”

Early testers report immediate clarity and meaningful change from this approach. As Raquel S. shared, “Not only did my Parsley doctor answer all the questions about my labs my primary care doctor couldn’t, I got specific recommendations that have really worked for me. I eliminated dairy based on my tests and the doctor’s suggestion, and my acne has totally cleared up after years of struggling with my skin – all in one visit.”

What’s included in the BYO Labs Review:

A 30-minute one-on-one functional medicine visit with a board-certified functional medicine expert, including interpretation of your lab biomarkers to understand what’s optimal and what needs attention

A proprietary health intake process including medical history, a detailed overview of nutrition and lifestyle, and Parsley's published symptom severity score which covers nine body domains.

Clinician-led interpretation of your bloodwork with context on what's optimal and what needs attention.

A 3-part personalized action plan with recommendations on nutrition, supplements, lifestyle interventions, and further testing and care.

A written visit summary detailing your results and recommended next steps

14 days of ongoing messaging with the Parsley Health team to answer questions and support your plan.

BYO Labs Review accepts lab results from Function Health, Mito, Superpower, WHOOP, Oura, InsideTracker, Lifeforce, Quest, Labcorp, and other major providers. The service accepts bloodwork biomarkers covering hormones, thyroid, heart health, inflammation, and nutrients drawn within the past six months. Patients can upload up to four PDF files to Parsley Health. Stool, saliva, urine, radiology, genetic-only, and STI-only panels are not currently eligible.

A Clinical Interpretation Layer for the Longevity Era

Looking ahead, Parsley Health intends for BYO Labs Review to serve as a clinical interpretation layer that can complement the offerings of leading biomarker testing companies, helping their customers receive human, evidence-based guidance alongside their results.

To get started, individuals purchase a BYO Labs Review, upload their lab results, complete a brief intake, and meet with a clinician for their personalized review and plan. The service is direct pay only at $250 and is FSA/HSA eligible.

For more information on Parsley Health’s BYO Labs Review, visit https://www.parsleyhealth.com/byo-labs-review.

About Parsley Health



Parsley Health is a functional medicine practice redefining primary care with a personalized, root-cause approach to medicine. Parsley's proprietary functional health protocols combine advanced diagnostics, nutrition, lifestyle guidance, and physician-led treatment plans to address chronic conditions such as autoimmune diseases, hormone imbalances, digestive issues, and metabolic dysfunction. Parsley Health's care is delivered through a digital-first platform that is available nationwide, with centers in New York City and Los Angeles, and covered by many major insurers. Learn more at www.parsleyhealth.com.



