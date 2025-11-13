San Francisco, CA, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press Ranger, an AI-powered PR tool renowned for its impact in helping brands become more visible in AI search, has announced a strategic partnership with OtterlyAI, an award-winning AI Search Monitoring and Optimization Platform. This collaboration positions Press Ranger as OtterlyAI's preferred PR partner for boosting AI search visibility, while OtterlyAI becomes the go-to partner for AI search visibility tracking within Press Ranger's community.





The partnership underscores the growing importance of AI search in online marketing. As brands adopt Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) techniques to enhance their presence in AI-driven search results, traditional SEO tactics alone are proving insufficient. Press Ranger has helped hundreds of brands increase visibility on AI search by using PR to expand their brand's content footprint. The alliance between Press Ranger and OtterlyAI aims to simplify the process for brands to succeed in AI search campaigns by integrating PR strategies with AI search monitoring.

To mark this collaboration, the two companies are hosting a joint webinar titled "How to Rank on ChatGPT: The Overlooked Power of PR" on Tuesday, November 18, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM PST. The session will explore how press coverage and earned media influence brand visibility in AI platforms like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Google AI Overviews.

The webinar will feature live data from over 1 million AI citations, highlighting which content types are most frequently referenced and why news and editorial sources dominate AI responses. Attendees will learn how a strategically placed press release can significantly enhance AI search visibility.

"Press Ranger has a proven track record of securing placements in top publications that AI engines frequently cite," said Steve Beyatte, CEO of Press Ranger. "By combining our media distribution power with OtterlyAI's tracking capabilities, we provide a comprehensive framework for brands to leverage PR in AI search engines."

OtterlyAI's platform enables marketing professionals to automatically monitor their brand's presence across evolving AI search platforms. Trusted by thousands of experts, OtterlyAI helps users turn visibility into actionable insights. Interested parties can start a free visibility audit of their brand at otterly.ai.

This partnership represents a significant step forward in the integration of PR and AI search strategies, offering brands a new playbook for enhancing their visibility in the digital landscape.

About OtterlyAI

OtterlyAI is an award-winning AI Search Monitoring and Optimization Platform built for the future of search. It enables marketing professionals to automatically monitor where they show up, what’s being said about them, and which websites get cited - across new and evolving AI search platforms. Trusted by thousands of marketing experts, OtterlyAI helps users turn visibility into action. Start a free brand audit at otterly.ai.

About Press Ranger



Press Ranger is an AI-powered PR tool that makes pitching journalists quick, easy, and effective. Press Ranger automates press responses, finding relevant journalists, and the creation of press releases to make getting good press as easy as clicking a button.

