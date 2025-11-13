Union Station Homeless Services Looks for Help This Thanksgiving

Pasadena, CA, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over 50 years, Dinner in the Park, hosted by Union Station Homeless Services (USHS), has been a staple in Pasadena — a place where anyone hungry can enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal and a moment of community.

Rising grocery prices and cuts to SNAP funding are threatening Thanksgiving for many, including the same community that looks to Dinner in the Park to keep their holiday traditions alive and make new ones.

“Last year, we served over 6,000 meals, which is incredible. But this year we know the need will be greater,” said Union Station Homeless Services CEO Katie Hill. “It’s not an easy time for anyone right now. We are all feeling the squeeze. Some of the food banks and partner organizations we’ve relied on simply can't give what they used to; they are struggling too.”

To meet growing needs, USHS increased the number of turkeys required from 750 to 975, just enough to serve an estimated 8,000 meals over three days.

“The last thing we would want to do is turn away families who look forward to a Thanksgiving meal,” Hill said. “But the truth is, if we don’t receive the food we need, we may need to shorten the event or turn people away. We don't want to do that.”

To support Union Station Homeless Services' Dinner in the Park Thanksgiving event, donate or contribute to the Turkey Drive on November 17 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Turkey donations will be collected at the USHS Adult Center located at 412 S. Raymond Blvd in Pasadena. Visit the Dinner in the Park landing page for a list of food items needed: ushs.org/dinner-in-the-park





Turkey Drive Details

Dates: November 17 & 18, 2025

Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Location: USHS Adult Center, 412 S Raymond Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91104

To donate online, visit ushs.org

