The Air Canada Foundation Accepting Applications for 2026 Grants

Requests must be submitted by a Canadian registered charity

Grants applications will close December 31, 2025

In 2025, the Air Canada Foundation disbursed $1.6 million in support of 38 projects supporting children



MONTRÉAL, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Air Canada Foundation is excited to welcome applications to its annual grant program. Through this initiative, the Foundation remains deeply committed to improving the health and well-being of children and youth by funding programs that deliver meaningful, lasting impact on children and their families from coast to coast to coast.





Applicants must demonstrate how their proposed project or program will improve and increase access to care, services and eliminate barriers to foster the overall well-being for children and youth from underserved* populations. To be eligible for consideration, requests must be submitted by a Canadian registered charity whose mission aligns with the Air Canada Foundation’s commitment to supporting the health and well-being of children and youth. The funding must support programs or services offered within Canada and must directly impact children from equity-deserving groups.

“We at the Air Canada Foundation believe all children deserve the chance to reach their full potential and we are proud to support organizations that help make this possible. In keeping with our 12-year mission, we’re inviting Canadian charities focused on children’s health and well-being to apply for funding through our grant program. We want to help these charities spread their wings and bring joy, care, and opportunity to more young lives across the country,” said Priscille Leblanc, Chair of the Air Canada Foundation.

In 2025, the Foundation disbursed $1.6 million as part of its annual grant program, in support of 38 distinct projects led by 38 Canadian registered charities, each aligned with one of the Foundation’s three pillars:

Health - through working with pediatric hospitals and community organizations to improve health outcomes for children and youth.

Protection- by addressing the effects of socioeconomic adversity such as food insecurity and poverty, as well as the impacts of trauma so children can live a healthy childhood.

Dreams - by fostering hope for seriously ill and impoverished children and those facing physical, mental and social adversity.

Canadian registered charities who share values around the health and well-being of children and youth may apply for a grant directly on the Air Canada Foundation website.

Financial grant applications are only accepted between November 1 and December 31 each year. All submissions are reviewed collectively after the deadline. Applicants selected for funding will receive their grants during the first half of the following calendar year.

*This document includes the terms “equity-deserving” and “underserved”. We acknowledge that the terms we use are inadequate to fully describe the experiences of these communities and do not capture the extent of the barriers members face. Please note that these terms have been used throughout this document for clarity.

About the Air Canada Foundation

The Air Canada Foundation, a not-for-profit organization focused on the health and well-being of children and youth, was launched in 2012. It offers both financial and in-kind support to Canadian-registered charities. Core programs include the Hospital Transportation Program, which redistributes Aeroplan points to 15 pediatric hospitals across Canada, enabling children access the medical care they need away from home. The Air Canada Foundation, in collaboration with the airline, also engages directly in fundraising activities, such as the Every Bit Counts program, which encourages customers to donate loose change of all denominations on board flights or through collection containers available in Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges. The Foundation also offers continued support to major health-related causes that benefit Canadians and is an active participant in international humanitarian relief activity as the need arises. For more information about the Air Canada Foundation, please read the 2024 Impact Report.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

