Blueport Acquisition Ltd Announces Closing of $57.5 Million Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueport Acquisition Ltd, a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company (the “Company”), today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering (“IPO”) of 5,750,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one-sixth (1/6) of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination. This includes the exercise in full by the underwriters' over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 units.

The units are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “BPACU” and began trading on November 12, 2025. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and the rights are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols “BPAC” and “BPACR,” respectively.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Loeb & Loeb LLP served as legal counsel to the Company and McDermott Will & Schulte LLP served as legal counsel to A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners in the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the securities (File No. 333-288356) was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and became automatically effective on November 10, 2025 pursuant to Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus, may be obtained on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus, may be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Blueport Acquisition Ltd

The Company is a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to conduct a search for target businesses without being limited by a particular industry. The Company is led by Mr. William Rosenstadt, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Kulwant Sandher, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.

Forward-Looking Statements