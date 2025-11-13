Mountain America Credit Union and ASU Sun Devil Club Bring Shoes, Smiles with Big Shoe Day Event

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union partnered with the Arizona State University (ASU) Sun Devil Club to deliver 365 pairs of new adidas shoes to students at Cesar Chavez Community School in Phoenix, Arizona. The Big Shoe Day event was held at the school in late October, bringing excitement and joy to hundreds of children.

Representatives from Mountain America, along with Sparky the Sun Devil, joined school staff to hand out brand-new shoes to students in grades K–6. The celebration included plenty of smiles, high-fives, and photos with Sparky and the elementary school’s beloved bulldog mascot.

“This event reflects our deep commitment to the communities we serve and, most importantly, to the children who are part of them,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union. “Every child deserves the opportunity to step forward with confidence. By providing shoes to students, we’re doing more than meeting a basic need—we’re helping them walk with dignity, pride, and the belief that they can achieve great things.”

As part of Mountain America’s historic partnership with ASU, the Big Shoe Day program continues the credit union’s commitment to strengthening communities and supporting education across Arizona.

“We’re thrilled to partner once again with Mountain America Credit Union on this meaningful initiative,” said Graham Rossini, Athletic Director for the Sun Devil Athletics. “Community engagement is a cornerstone of who we are, and we’re proud to join Mountain America in supporting the students at Cesar Chavez Community School.”

Since 2023, Mountain America has contributed nearly $40,000 to support the initiative.

