UCB’s Bimzelx and AbbVie’s Rinvoq Lead in EU5 Psoriatic Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, and Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Growth

Exton, PA, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Market Dynamix™: Psoriatic Arthritis and Ankylosing Spondylitis/Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis (EU5) studies from Spherix Global Insights reveal a rapidly evolving treatment landscape, as rheumatologists expand use of next-generation IL-17 and JAK inhibitors while preparing for the arrival of new oral and multi-pathway agents.

Across both psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA), the IL-17A/F pathway, targeted by UCB’s Bimzelx (bimekizumab), continues to gain ground, with EU5 rheumatologists rating it the most efficacious IL-17 mechanism. Recent prescription trends show accelerating uptake, with Bimzelx’s recent prescription share doubling its overall current share – a signal of imminent further growth. Across PsA, ankylosing spondylitis (AS), and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA), Bimzelx is steadily narrowing the gap with Novartis’ Cosentyx (secukinumab) and Eli Lilly’s Taltz (ixekizumab), supported by perceptions of superior efficacy across both joint and skin domains via dual cytokine inhibition.

AbbVie’s Rinvoq (upadacitinib) remains the leading JAK inhibitor across all three indications, maintaining strong growth despite persistent safety concerns tied to the JAK class. Rheumatologists across the EU5 report earlier use of Rinvoq following TNF failure and perceive it as the most versatile oral option currently available.

Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya (guselkumab) remains the most recognized IL-23, bolstered by recent evidence confirming its ability to inhibit structural joint damage, a differentiator that reinforces its long-term positioning.

Beyond established mechanisms, attention is turning toward the broader PsA pipeline, where enthusiasm is strongest for Bristol Myers Squibb’s Sotyktu (deucravacitinib, TYK2), viewed as the most promising upcoming oral agent with broad reach potential. EU5 rheumatologists estimate one in five PsA patients could be appropriate candidates upon approval, with most anticipating use within six months of launch. If approved, Sotyktu is expected to compete directly with existing oral agents such as Rinvoq, Xeljanz, and Otezla.

Rheumatologists also report growing awareness of Johnson & Johnson’s oral IL-23 candidate icotrokinra, which has attracted interest for potentially extending IL-23 class efficacy into a convenient, oral format.

In axSpA, familiarity remains highest for established oral agents like Jyseleca (filgotinib), but excitement is building around MoonLake’s sonelokimab, a tri-specific IL-17A/F nanobody expected to deliver deeper efficacy in difficult-to-treat patients.

Looking forward, nearly all EU5 specialists expect emerging mechanisms to significantly reshape practice within five years, led by expanding IL-17, IL-23, and TYK2 use. Rheumatologists continue to emphasize demand for oral, once-daily options and simplified regimens that improve patient adherence and system efficiency.

